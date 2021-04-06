BioMagnetic Sciences, LLC Names John A. Moroz as President and Chief Executive Officer

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMagnetic Sciences, an innovator in osteoarthritis pain management and the creator of NovoPulse®, announced today that it has named John A. Moroz as President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. John brings more than three decades of sales, marketing, and business development experience. For the past eighteen years, Moroz has worked with health providers and health systems delivering advanced analytics and business solutions that improve the health outcomes for both patients and providers.

NovoPulse

"As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, it will become increasingly important to help those that are suffering constant and debilitating pain from the effects of joint inflammation," says BioMagnetic Sciences co-founder Ali Jaafar. "We are delighted that John has joined BioMagnetic Sciences and believe his experience and leadership will complement our existing team. We're looking forward to treating the worldwide issue of arthritic pain management under John's leadership."

John has been an entrepreneur for most of his professional career, having been a founder or an early employee at such companies as Digi International, Anagram International, Miram, Search America, Connance, and Avadyne Health. He has built and led the sales and marketing units for these organizations that resulted in successful exits for each of them. Most recently, John was part of the sales and marketing team that helped grow a family-owned healthcare revenue cycle business to become the leader in their industry.

"I am excited and honored to join the BioMagnetic Sciences team at a point in which solutions like the pain relief provided by the NovoPulse® are needed more than ever," says Moroz. "The NovoPulse® is a unique device, created by two leading medical device inventors of the past 25 years, that is a proven solution to joint inflammation and pain. I look forward to leading the company through this next critical period of growth as we educate providers and patients on the product and work to overcome the effects of this disease."

About BioMagnetic Sciences, LLC

BioMagnetic Sciences provides non-invasive, long-term pain relief from joint inflammation with a patented medical device, the NovoPulse®, that improves daily function and performance, creating pain-free living. For the first time both inflammation reduction and tissue restoration are addressed using a combination of electrical and thermal stimulation. The NovoPulse® is a true breakthrough in pain management.

CONTACT:

John A. Moroz

[email protected]

612-747-5447

https://novo-pulse.com/

SOURCE BioMagnetic Sciences, LLC

Related Links

https://novo-pulse.com/

