Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market worth $981.41 Million by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering Type (Consumables, Instruments, Services), By Technology (PCR, ELISA, Flow Cytometry, Plaque Assay, and Others), By Application (Blood and Blood Products Manufacturing, Vaccines and Therapeutics Manufacturing, Cellular and Gene Therapy Products Manufacturing, Stem Cell Products Manufacturing, Tissue and Tissue Products Manufacturing), By End User (Life Science Companies, Testing Laboratories, CROs and CDMOs) Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market size is valued at US$ 466.52 Million in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 981.41 Million in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Viral detection and quantification play an essential role in biomanufacturing, particularly when viruses are active ingredients. Biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification is a process of analyzing and determining the amount or concentration of viruses in the context of large-scale production of biological materials such as vaccines, therapeutic proteins or viral vectors. It ensures the consistency, quality and safety of the final product. Methods used to detect and quantify viral contamination will vary depending on the specific requirements of the biomanufacturing process.

Various biological therapies carry a risk of bacterial, fungal and viral infection. Early detection of these contaminants is important to avoid production delays that can directly affect the healthcare industry. Hence, manufacturers use viral detection and quantification during biomanufacturing to evaluate & improve biomanufacturing, reduce contamination risk, and increase process efficiency.

The need for precise viral testing in the biomanufacturing of therapies is increasing, which is expected to boost the growth of the biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market in the next few years.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1918

Some of the prominent players in the Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market are:

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Charles River Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Other Prominent Players

Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 466.52 Million Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 981.41 Million Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 8.8 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Offering Type, Technology, Application, End User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia Competitive Landscape Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, TAKARA HOLDINGS INC., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sartorius AG, Charles River Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Genscript Biotech Corporation, Norgen Biotek Corp., and others. Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report, Modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape. Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1918

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The factors responsible for driving the biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market include the rapidly emerging technologies to enhance the detection & quantification of viral contaminants, increasing utilization of biopharmaceuticals, the need for stringent QC measures, and the advancements in viral testing technologies.

Increasing usage of biopharmaceuticals:

The quality of biopharmaceutical products is ensured through viral detection and quantification, which is essential to biopharmaceutical industries. QC (Quality Control) measures are necessary to maintain the safety, efficacy and consistency of biopharmaceuticals. Thus, the demand for viral testing technologies is increasing, surging the growth opportunities for the biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market.

Advancements in viral testing technologies:

The development of assays such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) allows rapid and accurate virus detection by measuring the nucleic acid of the virus with certain accuracy and sensitivity.

Challenges:

However, expensive advanced viral detection and quantification instruments and the lack of skilled workers for implementation and analysis are predicted to hamper the market expansion during the forecast period.

Regional Trends:

The biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market is growing rapidly, and North America is expected to capture the maximum share of the biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market over the forecast period. The market's growth is mainly driven by increased demand for biological therapies, advancements in contaminant testing technologies, and rising government investments to improve the biomanufacturing process of the companies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific market will grow fastest over the projected period. Factors contributing to this growth are rising biopharma companies, well-established industrial infrastructure, government efforts for improving product quality, increasing innovations in cell & gene therapies, and the improved developmental capabilities of the contract manufacturing companies in this region.

Key Developments In The Market:

In September 2019 , Merck KGaA partnered with Pfizer Inc. and launched a new drug BAVENCIO for t[the removal of viruses.

Merck KGaA partnered with Pfizer Inc. and launched a new drug BAVENCIO for t[the removal of viruses. In July 2018 , Diversigen Inc. and Norgen Biotek Corp. entered into a strategic partnership through which industry and academic researchers will benefit from comprehensive end-to-end logistical, sequencing, and analytical solutions to meet the growing needs for microbiome analyses.

Diversigen Inc. and Norgen Biotek Corp. entered into a strategic partnership through which industry and academic researchers will benefit from comprehensive end-to-end logistical, sequencing, and analytical solutions to meet the growing needs for microbiome analyses. In July 2016 , Sartorius acquired ViroCyt for $16 million to expand the buyer's lab products and services offerings by adding the developer of rapid virus quantification tools. The deal is Sartorius' second tools acquisition in less than 3 weeks. On June 28 , Sartorius signaled its expansion into bioanalytics by purchasing cell screening platforms developer IntelliCyt for $90 million .

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Offering Type

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Technology

PCR

ELISA

Flow Cytometry

Plaque Assay

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Application

Blood and Blood Products Manufacturing

Vaccines and Therapeutics Manufacturing

Cellular and Gene Therapy Products Manufacturing

Stem Cell Products Manufacturing

Tissue and Tissue Products Manufacturing

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on End User

Life Science Companies

Testing Laboratories

CROs and CDMOs

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

U.S.

Canada

Europe Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Obtain Report Customization Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1918

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market

To receive an industry overview and future trends in the global Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market

To analyze the Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisitions in the global Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/cell-and-gene-therapy-bio-manufacturing-market/1692

https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-next-generation-biomanufacturing-market-/1261

https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-viral-and-non-viral-vector-manufacturing-market/1263

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis of key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: [email protected]

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd