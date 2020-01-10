Biomarck Pharmaceuticals to Participate in 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16th, 2020

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomarck Pharmaceuticals, Ltd today announced that it is delighted to have been invited to present Phase 2 clinical data from its study in NSCLC and an update on the Phase 2 study in ARDS at the JPM conference.

These two controlled clinical studies add to the breadth of clinical data observed in over 300 patients dosed with BIO-11006 which has already shown significant effect (p=0.029) in FEV1 in patients with COPD.

The NSCLC study was controlled with carboplatin/pemetrexed (SOC) and at 3 months showed an improvement in PR, less DP and a significant (p=0.02) improvement in ORR compared to SOC.

The ARDS clinical study compares BIO-11006 to placebo in established ARDS patients who are on a ventilator. This study has almost completed enrollment and clinical data is expected Q1, 2020

The safety profile of BIO-11006 is very encouraging with only cough and headache occurring in <5% of patients.

About BIO-11006

BIO-11006 is a novel patented peptide that inhibits the MARCKS protein. Phosphorylation of the MARCKS protein has been shown to stimulate cell division and movement. BIO-11006 is part of a portfolio of over 100 patented compounds owned by Biomarck.

About Biomarck

Biomarck Pharmaceuticals is a Durham, N.C. based biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development of its lead compound for the treatment of significant disease states such as ARDS and NSCLC. For additional information on Biomarck, please visit the Company's website at www.biomarck.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for BIO-11006, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments and the risk related to the efficacy or safety of the Company's development pipeline, the results of further research and development, the high degree of risk and uncertainty associated with drug development, clinical trials and regulatory approval processes, other market or economic factors and competitive and technological advances; and other risks.

