BIOMARIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - BMRN

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until November 24, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NasdaqGS: BMRN), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 28, 2020 and August 18, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of BioMarin and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-bmrn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 24, 2020 .

About the Lawsuit

BioMarin and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study for its drug candidate, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support the drug's durability of effect; (ii) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Biologics License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, BioMarin's statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

The case is Tsantes v. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., et al, 20-cv-06719.

