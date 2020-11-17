BioMarin and Deep Genomics to Collaborate on Advancing Programs Identified Using Artificial Intelligence

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. and TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) and Deep Genomics today announced that the companies have entered into a preclinical collaboration that will use Deep Genomics' artificial intelligence drug discovery platform (The AI Workbench) to identify oligonucleotide drug candidates in four rare disease indications with high unmet need. Deep Genomics will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and is eligible to receive development milestones as a part of the collaboration. BioMarin will receive an exclusive option to obtain Deep Genomics' rights to each program for development and commercialization. The companies did not disclose financial terms.

In the collaboration, Deep Genomics will use its AI Workbench to identify and validate target mechanisms and lead candidates, and BioMarin will advance them into preclinical and clinical development. The AI Workbench enables rapid exploration of novel targetable mechanisms and therapeutic candidates. It combines deep learning, automation, advanced biomedical knowledge and massive amounts of in vitro and in vivo data to accurately identify targetable molecular mechanisms and guide the discovery and development of oligonucleotide therapies.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Deep Genomics, a leader in AI-facilitated discovery and development of potential oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, and to tap into their AI Workbench to unlock the potential of exciting new drug targets for rare diseases," said Lon Cardon, Chief Scientific Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President at BioMarin. "We believe the combination of Deep Genomics' experience in using artificial intelligence to creatively modulate targets coupled with our proven track record in developing transformational medicines for patients with rare diseases will speed BioMarin's trajectory into new biological frontiers."

"We share BioMarin's pioneering spirit in drug discovery and are delighted to partner with them," said Brendan Frey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Deep Genomics. "Our second generation AI Workbench continues to unlock a rapidly growing number of therapeutic opportunities for patients with genetically defined disorders. BioMarin is an industry leader in developing transformational therapies for patients with rare diseases, and we look forward to working with them to expand their clinical pipeline."

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

About Deep Genomics

Deep Genomics is a therapeutics company founded on computational biology and artificial intelligence. It's AI-based systems, datasets, processes and culture enable the intentional design of effective and highly safe genetic medicines with a speed and a success rate that far exceed what was previously possible. The AI, genome biology, software engineering and preclinical research team is located in the heart of Toronto, Canada, next to the AI research labs of Google, Uber, the Vector Institute and the University of Toronto, where deep learning was invented. The clinical and business development teams are based in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.deepgenomics.com and follow us on Twitter at @deepgenomics.

