BioMarin Announces 28% Y/Y Total Revenue Growth in the Third Quarter and Increase in Full-year 2024 Guidance; Reaffirms Long-term Guidance and Outlook

Third Quarter 2024 Total Revenues of $746 million (+28% Y/Y and +32% at Constant Currency Y/Y); Year-to-date 2024 Total Revenues of $2.11 billion (+19% Y/Y and +23% at Constant Currency Y/Y)

During the Quarter, Strong Demand Drove 54% Y/Y Revenue Growth for VOXZOGO®

During the Quarter, Revenues from Enzyme Therapies Portfolio Increased 27% Y/Y

Third Quarter 2024 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.55 (+162% Y/Y); Year-to-date 2024 GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.56 (+103% Y/Y)

Third Quarter 2024 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.91 (+98% Y/Y); Year-to-date 2024 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.60 (+63% Y/Y)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

"The strategic and operational decisions we have made over the last nine months are driving strong performance, reflected in year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 28% and accelerated profitability," said Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin. "We are executing on our new corporate strategy, focused on Innovation, Growth, and Value Commitment, as demonstrated by another quarter of strong financial performance and clinical progress as we advance potential new medicines for the patients we serve."

Mr. Hardy added, "Strong global demand for VOXZOGO led to over 3,800 infants and children receiving treatment as of the end of the third quarter. In the U.S., the majority of new patient starts in the third quarter were for children under 5 years of age, reflecting strong adoption from families seeking VOXZOGO therapy for their infants and young children. Our Enzyme Therapies portfolio also delivered impressive results, with third quarter revenue growth of 27% year-over-year, evidence of the continued growth potential of this portfolio," added Mr. Hardy. "Additionally, we made good progress advancing all of our innovative therapies under development. Within our CANOPY clinical program, we advanced our studies in five new indications with VOXZOGO. For hypochondroplasia, we are on track to complete enrollment in the Phase 3 registration-enabling study in the first half of 2025."

Financial Highlights:

Total Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $746 million , an increase of 28%, compared to the same period in 2023, driven by strong VOXZOGO contributions from new patient starts in all regions. In the quarter, revenues from BioMarin's Enzyme Therapies (VIMIZIM ® , NAGLAZYME ® , ALDURAZYME ® , BRINEURA ® and PALYNZIQ ® ) increased 27% compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by a combination of the timing of order fulfillment to Sanofi as the company recognizes ALDURAZYME revenues when the product is released and control is transferred to Sanofi, increased patient demand, and the timing of large government orders in certain regions outside the U.S. Partially offsetting the increase were lower KUVAN ® product revenues attributed to continued generic competition as a result of the loss of market exclusivity in 2022.





for the third quarter of 2024 were , an increase of 28%, compared to the same period in 2023, driven by strong VOXZOGO contributions from new patient starts in all regions. In the quarter, revenues from BioMarin's Enzyme Therapies (VIMIZIM , NAGLAZYME , ALDURAZYME , BRINEURA and PALYNZIQ ) increased 27% compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by a combination of the timing of order fulfillment to Sanofi as the company recognizes ALDURAZYME revenues when the product is released and control is transferred to Sanofi, increased patient demand, and the timing of large government orders in certain regions outside the U.S. Partially offsetting the increase were lower KUVAN product revenues attributed to continued generic competition as a result of the loss of market exclusivity in 2022. GAAP Net Income increased by $66 million to $106 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher gross profit driven by the factors noted above. The increase was partially offset by higher spend in Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A), primarily due to severance and other restructuring costs associated with organizational redesign efforts executed during the third quarter of 2024, higher income tax expense and the impact of ROCTAVIAN® inventory reserves on Cost of Sales.

Non-GAAP Income increased by $89 million to $178 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in Non-GAAP Income was primarily due to higher gross profit and lower SG&A expenses primarily related to sales and marketing activities for ROCTAVIAN outside of the U.S., Germany and Italy as the company executes on its updated strategy to focus commercial launch efforts on those three countries. The increase was partially offset by higher income tax expense and the impact of ROCTAVIAN inventory reserves on Cost of Sales.

3Q'24 Execution on New Corporate Strategy: Innovation, Growth, and Value Commitment

Innovation

Skeletal Conditions: During the quarter, BioMarin advanced development across its CANOPY clinical program with VOXZOGO (vosoritide) in idiopathic short stature, Noonan syndrome, Turner syndrome, and SHOX deficiency, with the pivotal study in hypochondroplasia expected to complete enrollment in the first half of 2025. BioMarin's long-acting C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP), BMN 333, remains on track for initiation of the first-in-human study in early 2025.

At the 16th International Skeletal Dysplasia Society meeting (ISDS) in September, BioMarin and its external research partners contributed to eight presentations (including four orals) discussing the value of vosoritide and the burden of illness in achondroplasia and related disorders. These data included showing that children with achondroplasia treated with VOXZOGO experienced meaningful improvements in addition to height, such as gains in health-related quality of life (HRQoL), and increased bone length while maintaining bone strength. Researchers also presented encouraging data from ongoing investigator-led studies of treatment in children with other genetic skeletal conditions, including hypochondroplasia and Noonan syndrome, as well as those with genetic variants often associated with idiopathic short stature such as aggrecan (ACAN) deficiency and heterozygous NPR2 mutations.

Other Clinical Pipeline Programs: With BMN 351, BioMarin's next generation oligonucleotide for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, the program has completed enrollment into the first dose cohort and initial proof-of-concept data is expected in 2025 (including muscle dystrophin levels after 25 weeks of dosing). With BMN 349, an oral therapeutic for Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-associated liver disease, the program completed the single-ascending dose (SAD) phase of the first-in-human study and is expected to start dosing the multiple-ascending dose (MAD) phase of the study by end of the year. Enrollment is complete in the phase 3 study with PALYNZIQ in adolescents ages 12-17, and the study is on track for data readout in 2025 to support a potential U.S. Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) in the second half of the year.

Pre-clinical Programs: With BMN 390, a compound for phenylketonuria which may lower hypersensitivity and enhance exposure, an IND is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2025. With BMN 370, a targeted nanobody for the prevention of bleeding in patients with low levels of von Willebrand factor levels, the company is progressing with pre-clinical work and targeting a potential IND submission for the second half of 2025.

Growth

As of the end of the third quarter, over 3,800 children globally, many from infancy, were receiving VOXZOGO for the treatment of achondroplasia. VOXZOGO's broad label has been especially important to those families pursuing maximum therapeutic benefit by beginning therapy at an early age.

In the U.S., the largest single market opportunity, the majority of new patient starts in the quarter were for children under the age of 5 years. VOXZOGO's extensive safety and efficacy profile led more families to begin therapeutic intervention early to potentially impact craniofacial volume, foramen magnum area, body proportionality and quality of life, in addition to durable increases in growth velocity.

Achondroplasia represents a global 24,000 total addressable patient population (TAPP). While the U.S. is the largest single market opportunity, markets outside of the U.S. represent approximately 90% of eligible patients. BioMarin is in the process of pursuing VOXZOGO access into more than 20 additional countries by 2027, providing the opportunity for even more children of all ages to benefit from the only approved medicine for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Enzyme Therapies continue to be a significant driver of growth, with revenues increasing 13% year-to-date, compared to the same period in 2023. As outlined at Investor Day, BioMarin is implementing new initiatives to drive sustained growth of the Enzyme Therapies across the approximately 80 countries where these medicines are available.

Value Commitment

During the quarter, the company made significant progress executing its financial strategy to deliver on its value commitment to stakeholders. Year-to-date, BioMarin's GAAP Operating Margin of 15.3% expanded 6.4 percentage points Y/Y and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 27.7% expanded 7.6 percentage points Y/Y while GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.56 increased 103% Y/Y and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.60 increased 63% Y/Y. These measures of profitability increased at rates faster than revenue growth, representing the company's focus on operational efficiency.

During the quarter, the company continued to benefit from its ongoing $500 million cost transformation program announced at Investor Day through the impact of prioritized program decisions and ongoing execution of the enterprise-wide reorganization.

The company generated operating cash flows totaling $221 million in the third quarter, an increase of 63% compared to the same period last year. Total cash and investments at the end of the third quarter were approximately $1.5 billion , and with its increasing profitability, BioMarin is positioned to generate increasing operating cash flow into the future. In addition, BioMarin settled $495 million of convertible debt in cash during the quarter as planned, resulting in the retirement of approximately four million potentially dilutive shares. This was the first time that BioMarin retired a convertible note without issuing a new convertible instrument, thereby returning value to shareholders.

Today, BioMarin increased full-year 2024 guidance for Total Revenues, Non-GAAP Operating Margin, and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS. The updated guidance highlights the sustained strong demand for VOXZOGO and growth trajectory of Enzyme Therapies, as well as BioMarin's commitment to expand profitability while investing in innovation.

During the quarter, BioMarin reaffirmed long-term guidance and outlook previously provided at Investor Day on September 4, 2024 , targeting:

Approximately $4 billion in Total Revenues in 2027;



40% Non-GAAP Operating Margin (1) starting in 2026 and growing to the low- to mid-40% range over time;



More than $1.25 billion operating cash flow per year starting in 2027;



Mid-teen compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for total revenues through 2034; and



Treatments for Skeletal Conditions to represent a greater than $5 billion revenue opportunity over time.















(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Information beginning on page 10 of this press release for a complete discussion of the company's Non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable information reported under U.S. GAAP is not available. Refer to Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Information on page 5 for further information.

Financial Highlights (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data, unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

























Total Revenues

$746

$581

28 %

$2,107

$1,773

19 %

























Net Product Revenues by Product:























VOXZOGO

$190

$123

54 %

$527

$324

63 % VIMIZIM

$178

$159

12 %

$549

$526

4 % NAGLAZYME

$132

$109

21 %

$370

$322

15 % PALYNZIQ

$91

$79

15 %

$255

$216

18 % ALDURAZYME

$71

$14

407 %

$145

$89

63 % BRINEURA

$37

$41

(10) %

$121

$118

3 % KUVAN

$28

$43

(35) %

$93

$144

(35) % ROCTAVIAN

$7

$1

600 %

$16

$1

1,500 %

























GAAP Net Income

$106

$40

165 %

$302

$147

105 % Non-GAAP Income (1)

$178

$89

100 %

$506

$310

63 % GAAP Operating Margin %(2)

15.3 %

5.3 %





15.3 %

8.9 %



Non-GAAP Operating Margin %(2)

27.7 %

16.2 %





27.7 %

20.1 %



GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$0.55

$0.21

162 %

$1.56

$0.77

103 % Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (3)

$0.91

$0.46

98 %

$2.60

$1.60

63 %









September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Total cash, cash equivalents & investments



$ 1,492

$ 1,685





(1) Non-GAAP Income is defined by the company as reported GAAP Net Income, excluding amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and, in certain periods, certain other specified items. The company also includes a Non-GAAP adjustment for the estimated income tax impact of reconciling items. Refer to Non-GAAP Information beginning on page 10 of this press release for a complete discussion of the company's Non-GAAP financial information and reconciliations to the comparable information reported under U.S. GAAP. (2) GAAP Operating Margin percentage is defined by the company as GAAP Income from Operations divided by Total Revenues. Non-GAAP Operating Margin percentage is defined by the company as GAAP Income from Operations, excluding amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and, in certain periods, certain specified items divided by Total Revenues. (3) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS is defined by the company as Non-GAAP Income divided by Non-GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding. Non-GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding is defined by the company as GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding, adjusted to include any common shares issuable under the company's equity plans and convertible debt in periods when they are dilutive under Non-GAAP.





Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Information

BioMarin does not provide guidance for GAAP reported financial measures (other than revenue) or a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP reported financial measures because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the financial impact of changes resulting from its strategic portfolio and business operating model reviews; potential future asset impairments; gains and losses on investments; and other unusual gains and losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period. As such, any reconciliations provided would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

2024 Full-Year Financial Guidance (in millions, except % and EPS amounts) (Updated)

Item

Provided August 5, 2024

Updated October 29, 2024 Total Revenues

$2,750

to

$2,825

$2,790

to

$2,825 Non-GAAP Operating Margin % (1)

26 %

to

27 %

26.5 %

to

27.5 % Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (1)(2)

$3.10

to

$3.25

$3.25

to

$3.35





(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Information beginning on page 10 of this press release for definitions of Non-GAAP Operating Margin and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS. (2) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS guidance assumes approximately 200 million Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding.

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















REVENUES:













Net product revenues $ 733,867

$ 568,266

$ 2,073,811

$ 1,739,390 Royalty and other revenues 11,873

13,063

32,791

33,629 Total revenues 745,740

581,329

2,106,602

1,773,019 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Cost of sales 188,457

128,041

444,096

394,132 Research and development 184,901

191,314

573,675

540,523 Selling, general and administrative 253,480

215,768

742,418

632,894 Intangible asset amortization 5,009

15,681

33,606

46,975 Gain on sale of nonfinancial assets —

—

(10,000)

— Total operating expenses 631,847

550,804

1,783,795

1,614,524 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 113,893

30,525

322,807

158,495















Interest income 18,053

15,740

57,203

40,295 Interest expense (2,968)

(3,779)

(10,089)

(11,237) Other income (expense), net 5,463

(817)

2,203

(18,317) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 134,441

41,669

372,124

169,236 Provision for income taxes 28,361

1,291

70,208

21,966 NET INCOME $ 106,080

$ 40,378

$ 301,916

$ 147,270 EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.56

$ 0.21

$ 1.59

$ 0.78 EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.55

$ 0.21

$ 1.56

$ 0.77 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 190,429

188,219

189,806

187,617 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 197,147

191,173

196,683

195,042

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ⁽¹⁾ ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 675,448

$ 755,127 Short-term investments 254,996

318,683 Accounts receivable, net 777,547

633,704 Inventory 1,179,339

1,107,183 Other current assets 169,260

141,391 Total current assets 3,056,590

2,956,088 Noncurrent assets:





Long-term investments 561,985

611,135 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,045,408

1,066,133 Intangible assets, net 260,920

294,701 Goodwill 196,199

196,199 Deferred tax assets 1,530,779

1,545,809 Other assets 199,314

171,538 Total assets $ 6,851,195

$ 6,841,603 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 715,658

$ 683,147 Short-term convertible debt, net —

493,877 Total current liabilities 715,658

1,177,024 Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term convertible debt, net 594,627

593,095 Other long-term liabilities 127,514

119,935 Total liabilities 1,437,799

1,890,054 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized; 190,553,918 and 188,598,154 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 191

189 Additional paid-in capital 5,739,910

5,611,562 Company common stock held by the Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plan (11,717)

(9,860) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,650

(28,788) Accumulated deficit (319,638)

(621,554) Total stockholders' equity 5,413,396

4,951,549 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,851,195

$ 6,841,603









(1) December 31, 2023 balances were derived from the audited Consolidated Financial Statements included in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 26, 2024.

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 301,916

$ 147,270 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 72,819

77,525 Non-cash interest expense 2,699

3,198 Accretion of discount on investments (6,619)

(6,781) Stock-based compensation 149,652

152,244 Gain on sale of nonfinancial assets (10,000)

— Impairment of assets and other non-cash adjustments 19,889

12,650 Deferred income taxes 13,709

(20,137) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (22,352)

5,454 Other (1,254)

(224) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (130,456)

(131,940) Inventory (29,259)

(97,948) Other current assets (19,939)

(59,389) Other assets (31,839)

(20,812) Accounts payable and other short-term liabilities 68,019

56,333 Other long-term liabilities 10,229

14,333 Net cash provided by operating activities 387,214

131,776 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (65,894)

(67,774) Maturities and sales of investments 478,436

751,677 Purchases of investments (352,371)

(727,043) Proceeds from sale of nonfinancial assets 10,000

— Purchase of intangible assets (11,225)

(3,141) Other 1,141

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 60,087

(46,281) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from exercises of awards under equity incentive plans 41,415

54,548 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (72,651)

(72,399) Repayments of convertible debt (494,987)

— Payments of contingent consideration —

(9,475) Other (3,083)

(2,241) Net cash used in financing activities (529,306)

(29,567) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,326

4,955 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (79,679)

60,883 Cash and cash equivalents:





Beginning of period $ 755,127

$ 724,531 End of period $ 675,448

$ 785,414

Non-GAAP Information

The results presented in this press release include both GAAP information and Non-GAAP information. Non-GAAP Income is defined by the company as GAAP Net Income excluding amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and, in certain periods, certain other specified items, as detailed below when applicable. The company also includes a Non-GAAP adjustment for the estimated tax impact of the reconciling items. Non-GAAP Operating Margin percentage is defined by the company as GAAP Income from Operations, excluding amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and, in certain periods, certain other specified items, divided by GAAP Total Revenues. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS is defined by the company as Non-GAAP Income divided by Non-GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding. Non-GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding is defined by the company as GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding, adjusted to include any common shares issuable under the company's equity plans and convertible debt in periods when they are dilutive under Non-GAAP. The company's presentation of percentage changes in total revenues at Constant Currency rates, which is computed using current period local currency sales at the prior period's foreign exchange rates, is also a Non-GAAP financial measure. This measure provides information about growth (or declines) in the company's total revenue as if foreign currency exchange rates had not changed between the prior period and the current period.

BioMarin regularly uses both GAAP and Non-GAAP results and expectations internally to assess its financial operating performance and evaluate key business decisions related to its principal business activities: the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing and sale of innovative biologic therapies. Because Non-GAAP Income, Non-GAAP Operating Margin percentage, Non-GAAP Diluted EPS, Non-GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding and Constant Currency are important internal measurements for BioMarin, the company believes that providing this information in conjunction with BioMarin's GAAP information enhances investors' and analysts' ability to meaningfully compare the company's results from period to period and to its forward-looking guidance, and to identify operating trends in the company's principal business. BioMarin also uses Non-GAAP Income internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and to make operating decisions, and compensation of executives is based in part on this measure.

Non-GAAP Income and its components are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to comparable GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that the Non-GAAP information is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that these Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that the company may exclude for purposes of its Non-GAAP financial measures; likewise, the company may in the future cease to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its Non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions, the Non-GAAP financial measure as used by BioMarin in this press release and the accompanying tables may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following tables present the reconciliation of GAAP reported to Non-GAAP adjusted financial information:

Reconciliation of GAAP Reported Net Income to Non-GAAP Income (1) (In millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















GAAP Reported Net Income $ 106

$ 40

$ 302

$ 147 Adjustments













Stock-based compensation expense - COS 5

4

12

13 Stock-based compensation expense - R&D 11

14

45

49 Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A 27

30

93

90 Amortization of intangible assets 5

16

34

47 Gain on sale of nonfinancial assets (2) —

—

(10)

— Severance and restructuring costs (3) 44

(1)

86

(1) Loss on investments (4) —

—

5

13 Income tax effect of adjustments (20)

(16)

(61)

(48) Non-GAAP Income $ 178

$ 89

$ 506

$ 310

Reconciliation of Certain GAAP Reported Information to Non-GAAP Information(1) (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2024

Dollar

Percentage

Dollar

Percentage GAAP Change in Total Revenues $ 165

28 %

$ 334

19 % Adjustment for unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange rates on product sales denominated in currencies other than U.S. dollars 23





75



Non-GAAP change in Total Revenues at Constant Currency $ 188

32 %

$ 409

23 %





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 Percent of GAAP Total Revenue 2023 Percent of GAAP Total Revenue

2024 Percent of GAAP Total Revenue 2023 Percent of GAAP Total Revenue



















GAAP Income from Operations $ 114 15.3 % $ 31 5.3 %

$ 323 15.3 % $ 158 8.9 % Adjustments

















Stock-based compensation expense 43 5.7 48 8.3

150 7.2 152 8.6 Amortization of intangible assets 5 0.7 16 2.8

34 1.6 47 2.7 Gain on sale of nonfinancial assets (2) — — — —

(10) (0.5) — — Severance and restructuring costs (3) 45 6.0 (1) (0.2)

87 4.1 (1) (0.1) Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 207 27.7 % $ 94 16.2 %

$ 583 27.7 % $ 357 20.1 %





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.55

$ 0.21

$ 1.56

$ 0.77 Adjustments













Stock-based compensation expense 0.22

0.24

0.76

0.76 Amortization of intangible assets 0.03

0.08

0.17

0.24 Gain on sale of nonfinancial assets (2) —

—

(0.05)

— Severance and restructuring costs (3) 0.22

—

0.44

— Loss on investments (4) —

—

0.03

0.06 Income tax effect of adjustments (0.11)

(0.07)

(0.31)

(0.23) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.91

$ 0.46

$ 2.60

$ 1.60





(1) Certain amounts may not sum or recalculate due to rounding. (2) Represents a payment triggered by a third party's attainment of a regulatory approval milestone related to previously sold intangible assets. (3) These amounts were included in SG&A and represent severance and restructuring costs related to the company's 2024 portfolio strategy review and the associated organizational redesign efforts announced in the second and third quarters of 2024. These amounts also include impairments of certain right-of-use and fixed assets. (4) Represents a downward adjustment to non-marketable equity securities recorded in Other income (expense), net.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 197.1

191.2

196.7

195.0 Adjustments













Common stock issuable under the company's convertible debt (1) —

8.4

—

4.4 Non-GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 197.1

199.6

196.7

199.4





(1) Common stock issuable under the company's convertible debt was excluded from the computation of GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding when they were anti-dilutive. If converted, for the prior year comparative period, the company would have issued approximately 4.4 million shares under the convertible notes due in 2027 and 4 million shares under the convertible notes that matured on August 1, 2024.







