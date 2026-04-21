BioMarin Announces Board Leadership Transition

Ian T. Clark elected Chair of the Board; Richard A. Meier to retire

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) said today that the Board of Directors has appointed Ian T. Clark as Chair of the Board, subject to his election at the company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 2, 2026. Mr. Clark will succeed Richard A. Meier, who is retiring after two decades on the Board, and the appointment will become effective immediately following the Annual Meeting.

Mr. Clark joined BioMarin's Board in 2025 and brings extensive board, governance and executive leadership experience across the global biopharmaceutical industry. He has served on the boards of a number of public biopharmaceutical companies, including roles as lead independent director and chair. He was Chief Executive Officer of Genentech and a member of Genentech's Board of Directors from 2010 to 2016.

"I am excited to step into this role as BioMarin enters its next phase of growth as a leading rare disease company operating at scale in 80 countries," said Mr. Clark. "With two recent acquisitions, BioMarin has the potential to unlock significant value for all stakeholders: employees, shareholders and, most importantly, patients."

Mr. Meier joined BioMarin's Board in 2006, playing a key role in the company's evolution. He was Lead Independent Director before being elected Chair in 2023. During this period, profitability improved meaningfully, with significant expansion in non-GAAP operating margin, earnings-per-share growth and substantial cash flow generation.

"BioMarin enters this next chapter with excellent leadership, strategic clarity and a strong foundation for continued success," said Mr. Meier. "The company is well positioned to build on this momentum in the years ahead. It has been an honor to serve on BioMarin's Board over the past two decades and I am pleased to hand the reins to Ian."

Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, said, "Randy has helped guide BioMarin through a period of meaningful growth and transformation, and we are grateful for his leadership and service. I am pleased to welcome Ian to his new role. Ian brings substantial board and executive experience, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue executing our strategy for patients around the world."

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with a portfolio of commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the business prospects of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BioMarin), including without limitation, statements about: the election of Ian T. Clark as Chair of the Board of Directors of BioMarin effective as of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 2, 2026, and subject to Mr. Clark's election at the Annual Meeting; and the future business prospects of BioMarin, including BioMarin's ability to unlock significant value for all stakeholders. These forward-looking statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, BioMarin's success in the commercialization of its commercial products; BioMarin's ability to consummate and realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions; impacts of macroeconomic and other external factors on BioMarin's operations, regulatory uncertainty, the impact of new or increased tariffs, other trade protection measures, and escalating trade tensions; results and timing of current and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials and the release of data from those trials; BioMarin's ability to successfully manufacture its commercial products and product candidates; the content and timing of decisions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, the European Commission and other regulatory authorities concerning each of the described products and product candidates; the market for each of these products; BioMarin's ability to meet product demand; actual sales of BioMarin's commercial products; and those factors detailed in BioMarin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, the factors contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in BioMarin's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated by any subsequent filings with the SEC. Investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BioMarin is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BioMarin® is a registered trademark of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

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Investors Media Traci McCarty Marni Kottle BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (415) 455-7558 (415) 218-7111

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.