BioMarin Announces First Recipients of RARE Scholars Scholarship Program

"We are thrilled to offer this scholarship program for the first time to students with rare genetic diseases, who have not only excelled academically, but also have overcome enormous challenges," said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, chairman and chief executive officer of BioMarin. "We are inspired to offer scholarships to students who have excelled in spite of a disease diagnosed in childhood. It is an honor to be a part of their journeys into adulthood."

The recipients of the 2018 RARE Scholars program are:

Laken Cleveland – Northwest-Shoals Community College

– Brady Connolly – University of California: Santa Barbara

– Olivia Cummings – Indiana University: School of Medicine

– Kaylee Glasscock – Collin County Community College District

– District Caitlin Kerr – Vermont Law School

"It's amazing to see members of our community receiving these scholarships and attending college, especially because for a condition like PKU, their disease can impair their ability to learn," said Christine Brown, MS, executive director of the National PKU Alliance. "Higher education is so important, and we are thankful to BioMarin for offering this scholarship to further help people living with a rare disease."

BioMarin announced its RARE Scholars program on Rare Disease Day, February 28, 2018 and began accepting applications the next day.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.BMRN.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

About RARE Scholars

RARE Scholars aims to empower patients with continued education by recognizing students living with rare diseases who have demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities. The RARE Scholars program distributes up to $20,000 each year, awarding $5,000 for undergraduate four-year or graduate studies or $2,500 for two-year or vocational-technical studies. Applicants must be accepted to or a current student in a postsecondary or graduate level program and diagnosed with mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), phenylketonuria (PKU) or Batten disease. In March 2019, qualified students may submit an application here for the 2019/2010 school year.

Contacts:

Investors Media Traci McCarty Debra Charlesworth BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (415) 455-7558 (415) 455-7451

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-announces-first-recipients-of-rare-scholars-scholarship-program-300673801.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biomarin.com

