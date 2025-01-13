BioMarin Announces Legal Action Against Ascendis Pharma A/S in European Unified Patent Court

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) today announced that the company has initiated a legal action against Ascendis Pharma A/S for infringement of European patent EP 3 175 863 B1 at the Unified Patent Court (UPC) in Munich, Germany. The patent covers long-acting variants of C-Type Natriuretic Peptide (CNP).

The legal action, which would result in a decision in the next 12-15 months, is based on BioMarin's belief that Ascendis' TransCon CNP investigational product and its development program in Germany and elsewhere in Europe infringe BioMarin's patent. The BioMarin patent was confirmed by the European Patent Office's Opposition Division in 2024.

The UPC, which formally started in June of 2023, has jurisdiction over European patents for 18 European member states that have ratified the Unitary Patents (UPs), including: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden.

"Intellectual property provides the foundation on which advances in the biotechnology industry are built, particularly for rare genetic conditions," said Alexander Hardy, president and chief executive officer of BioMarin. "We are committed to protecting the important inventions our scientists make for patients around the world, including the more than 15 years of scientific research that supported VOXZOGO® and BMN 333, our long-acting CNP."

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to translating the promise of genetic discovery into medicines that make a profound impact on the life of each patient. The San Rafael, California-based company, founded in 1997, has a proven track record of innovation with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin pursues treatments that offer new possibilities for patients and families around the world navigating rare or difficult-to-treat genetic conditions. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

