BioMarin Appoints Pharmaceutical Veteran and Former J & J Executive, Liz McKee Anderson, to Board of Directors

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq:BMRN), a global leader in providing therapies for rare genetic diseases, today announced the appointment of pharmaceutical veteran and former Johnson & Johnson executive, Liz McKee Anderson, to its Board of Directors effective July 15th, 2019. Ms. Anderson serves on the boards of a number of life sciences companies. Before retiring, Ms. Anderson spent 11 years in executive roles of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson.

"We are thrilled to have Liz join BioMarin's Board of Directors. She brings additional expertise in commercial operations and marketing in the biopharmaceutical industry to an already outstanding board," said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at BioMarin. "Liz's commercial experience in launching first-in-class and best-in-class therapies, as well as in developing product portfolio strategy is well suited to support BioMarin's growth, as we prepare for two potential product launches of therapies to treat patients with rare genetic diseases."

"It is an honor to serve on the board of BioMarin, a company rooted in understanding patients with rare disease and in developing therapies that make a meaningful difference in their lives," said Ms. Anderson. "I am looking forward to working with BioMarin during a time of extraordinary growth not only in its current portfolio supporting rare disease patients, but also with an exciting pipeline that has the potential to change the course of disease."

About Ms. Anderson

Ms. Anderson serves on a number of boards, including biotechnology companies REVOLUTION Medicines Inc., Bavarian Nordic A/S, Insmed, Inc., ARO Biotherapeutics Company, and Context Therapeutics. In addition, she serves on the board of Huntsworth PLC, an international healthcare and communications group. Ms. Anderson also serves on the Board of Trustees for The Wistar Institute, a nonprofit, biomedical research organization.

Previously, Ms. Anderson served in marketing and operations roles with increasing levels of responsibility at Johnson & Johnson culminating in her role as the Worldwide Vice President, Infectious Diseases and Vaccines at Janssen where she directed the commercial development of an extensive portfolio of antivirals and vaccines with responsibility for global marketing, access and analytics. While at Johnson & Johnson, she held a number of senior leadership roles in Immunology and Oncology and served on the Pharmaceuticals Group R&D Development Management Committee and operating company management boards. Prior to Johnson & Johnson, Ms. Anderson served as the Vice President and General Manager of Wyeth Lederle Vaccines from 1997 to 2002. She also previously held executive commercial operating roles at Rhone Poulenc Rorer and the American National Red Cross.

Ms. Anderson earned a BS in Engineering from Rutgers College and an MBA in Finance from Loyola University Maryland Sellinger School of Business and Management.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

For additional information, please visit www.BMRN.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

BioMarin® is a registered trademarks of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

