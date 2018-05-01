BioMarin Named To Forbes List Of America's Best Mid-size Employers

"Forbes seeks to discover which companies operating in the U.S. today are best at making their employees feel happy, inspired, and well-compensated," Forbes explained in presenting a list of 500 mid-size employers selected from about 2,000 companies.

This is the first year that BioMarin has received the distinction of being included on the Forbes list of "America's Best Mid-size Employers," which recognizes the deep commitment of BioMarin employees to the rare disease communities they serve. Forbes has also recognized BioMarin on its "Most Innovative Companies" list for the past four consecutive years where it has been ranked in the top 12 each year.

"Being named by Forbes as a Best Employer is a source of pride for all of us at BioMarin. This recognition combined with being named a top 20 company on Forbes Most Innovative Companies list over the last four years highlights important attributes that attract and engage employees, who share a commitment to each other and the rare disease patients we serve," said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin.

"Our people are the most valuable resources we have, and this honor from Forbes is a testament to BioMarin's commitment to creating and fostering a work environment where people can flourish while making a big difference in small patient populations," said Rich Ranieri, Executive Vice President, Human Resources. "Individuals come to BioMarin to be scientific pioneers in rare disease, and they stay because they are making a big impact on the lives of patients and their families."

Methodology

Almost 30,000 employees at companies with at least 1,000 people were surveyed for the America's Best Employers List. The survey was conducted with global digital data collection partners who use innovative technology and proven sampling methodologies to facilitate a deep understanding of consumer opinions and behavior. Participation in the survey was voluntary, and respondents were recruited from thousands of sources to maximize reach and representation.

Besides more than 30 detailed questions about working conditions, the American employees were asked to determine, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they were to recommend their employer to someone else. And further, how they feel about the other employers in their respective industries. The mix of respondents (gender, age, region, and ethnicity) in the sample represents American employees.

In total 1,000 employers have been awarded. Of those awarded 500 are large employers and 500 are mid-size employers.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

BioMarin® is a registered trademark of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and its affiliates.

