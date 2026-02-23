BioMarin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Full-year 2025 Total Revenues Increased 13% Y/Y to $3.2 Billion, Led by 9% Revenue Growth for Enzyme Therapies and 26% Revenue Growth for VOXZOGO®

Fourth Quarter 2025 Total Revenues Increased 17% Y/Y Led by 13% Revenue Growth for Enzyme Therapies and 31% Revenue Growth for VOXZOGO

Announced Definitive Agreement to Acquire Amicus Therapeutics, including Galafold® for Fabry Disease and Pombiliti® + Opfolda® for Pompe Disease; Expected to Significantly Accelerate and Diversify Revenues

BioMarin Provides 2026 Guidance Excluding any Post-Close Contribution from the Announced Acquisition of Amicus, Anticipated to Close in Q2'26

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"In 2025, operational excellence led to strengthening financial results, including double-digit topline growth, strong profitability and increasing cash flow. We also advanced multiple medicines in our pipeline and closed the year by announcing the acquisition of Amicus," said Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin. "The Amicus transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter, represents a compelling opportunity to reach more patients around the world and further strengthen our revenue growth through the next decade."

"We expect to build on this success in 2026, with another year of strong financial performance and momentum across the business. We look forward to adding Galafold and Pombiliti + Opfolda to our growing commercial enzyme therapies business, and to continued strong growth from VOXZOGO. Beyond our current commercial portfolio, we are excited by the progress we are seeing across our R&D pipeline and look forward to a multitude of pipeline catalysts throughout the year. These include three major data read-outs to support regulatory approvals, two age label expansions, plus the advancement of multiple clinical programs position us for significant portfolio progress. We are energized by what lies ahead this year and intend to deliver again on an ambitious set of priorities, demonstrating our dedication to innovation and sustained growth in ways that we believe will benefit patients, employees, and shareholders."

2025 Business Highlights

Innovation

Accelerated development of BMN 333, BioMarin's long-acting C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP), with Phase 1 PK data exceeding targeted free CNP exposure levels, reflecting its potential to become the new standard of care in achondroplasia.

Advanced five new VOXZOGO indications within the CANOPY program, including a pivotal Phase 3 study in hypochondroplasia and Phase 2 studies in idiopathic short stature, Noonan syndrome, Turner syndrome, and SHOX deficiency.

Reported positive data from the PALYNZIQ ® Phase 3 PEGASUS study in 12- to 17-year-olds demonstrating statistically significant reductions in blood phenylalanine (Phe) compared to diet alone for adolescents with PKU.

Phase 3 PEGASUS study in 12- to 17-year-olds demonstrating statistically significant reductions in blood phenylalanine (Phe) compared to diet alone for adolescents with PKU. Progressed BMN 351 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, with initial Phase 1/2 data demonstrating 5.0% mean absolute dystrophin expression (without double-correction for histologic adjustment for muscle content) at week 25 in the 9 mg/kg cohort. The 12 mg/kg dose cohort continues to enroll participants, with topline data readout from this cohort expected in 2H'26.

Growth

Strong patient demand across the portfolio fueled 13% Y/Y full-year 2025 total revenue growth.

Enzyme Therapies full-year 2025 revenue advanced 9% Y/Y, supported by sustained high market penetration and patient adherence, led by robust 22% Y/Y growth from PALYNZIQ.

VOXZOGO generated 26% Y/Y revenue growth for full-year 2025, driven by deeper market penetration and increasing demand for the treatment of achondroplasia across 55 commercial markets. Markets outside of the U.S. (OUS) drove approximately 73% of VOXZOGO revenue in full-year 2025, reflecting the therapy's strong uptake across global markets.

Value Commitment

Announced the acquisition of Amicus Therapeutics in December 2025, expected to close in Q2'26, subject to regulatory clearances, approval by the stockholders of Amicus and other customary closing conditions. The addition of high-growth products, Galafold for Fabry Disease and Pombiliti + Opfolda for Pompe Disease, is expected to accelerate BioMarin's revenue growth and increase profitability. Adolescent label expansion for Pombiliti + Opfolda is anticipated in 2H'26.

Generated operating cash flows totaling $100 million in fourth quarter 2025 and $828 million for the full year. Total cash and investments totaled approximately $2 billion at year-end, and continued increasing operating cash flow is expected to support sustained investment in innovation and future growth.

Strong performance in 2025 led to significant GAAP and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share expansion, excluding acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) charges related to the acquisition of Inozyme, $1.10 per share, and an inventory write-off related to ROCTAVIAN ® , totaling $0.46 per share after tax.

, totaling $0.46 per share after tax. The company secured financing of approximately $3.7 billion of non-convertible debt to support the Amicus acquisition with strong demand, achieving favorable pricing across the capital structure.

Anticipated 2026 Program Updates

VOXZOGO:

Phase 3 hypochondroplasia data 1H'26; regulatory submissions 2H'26

U.S. supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for full approval of VOXZOGO in achondroplasia Q2'26

Advancing Phase 2 studies in idiopathic short stature, Noonan syndrome, Turner syndrome, SHOX deficiency

BMN 333 (long-acting CNP):

Initiate registration-enabling Phase 2/3 study in achondroplasia 1H'26

PALYNZIQ:

U.S. PDUFA date for the adolescent label expansion February 28, 2026; EU approval 2026

BMN 401:

Phase 3 topline data in 1 to 12 year-old population with ENPP1 deficiency 1H'26; global regulatory submissions 2H'26; potential first‑in‑disease launch 2027

BMN 351

Phase 1/2 data presentation for 6 mg/kg and 9 mg/kg cohorts at Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Congress (March 8–11, 2026)

ROCTAVIAN

Following the company's October announcement to explore options to divest ROCTAVIAN, BioMarin undertook a comprehensive effort to identify a potential buyer. Despite these efforts, BioMarin was unable to identify a qualified buyer and has made the decision to voluntarily withdraw ROCTAVIAN from the market.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $875 million, an increase of 17% compared to the same period in 2024, driven by 31% year-over-year VOXZOGO revenue growth from new patients initiating therapy across all regions and the timing of large government orders, primarily in Latin America. In the quarter, revenues from BioMarin's Enzyme Therapies (ALDURAZYME ® , BRINEURA ® , NAGLAZYME ® , PALYNZIQ and VIMIZIM ® ) also increased by 13% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a combination of increased patient demand in all regions and the timing of large government orders.

for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $875 million, an increase of 17% compared to the same period in 2024, driven by 31% year-over-year VOXZOGO revenue growth from new patients initiating therapy across all regions and the timing of large government orders, primarily in Latin America. In the quarter, revenues from BioMarin's Enzyme Therapies (ALDURAZYME , BRINEURA , NAGLAZYME , PALYNZIQ and VIMIZIM ) also increased by 13% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a combination of increased patient demand in all regions and the timing of large government orders. GAAP Net Loss was $47 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to GAAP Net Income of $125 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in GAAP Net Loss was primarily due to the company's strategic decision to voluntarily withdraw ROCTAVIAN from the market resulting in charges of approximately $240 million during the quarter. These charges were mainly comprised of $119 million of an inventory write-off that was included in Cost of Sales and $118 million of long-lived asset impairments included in Selling, General and Administrative expense. The increase in GAAP Net Loss was partially offset by improved revenue growth as mentioned above and lower provision for income taxes.

was $47 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to GAAP Net Income of $125 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in GAAP Net Loss was primarily due to the company's strategic decision to voluntarily withdraw ROCTAVIAN from the market resulting in charges of approximately $240 million during the quarter. These charges were mainly comprised of $119 million of an inventory write-off that was included in Cost of Sales and $118 million of long-lived asset impairments included in Selling, General and Administrative expense. The increase in GAAP Net Loss was partially offset by improved revenue growth as mentioned above and lower provision for income taxes. Non-GAAP Income for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased to $89 million compared to $180 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in Non-GAAP Income was primarily due to the ROCTAVIAN inventory write- off included in Cost of Sales. The decrease in Non-GAAP Income was partially offset by improved revenue growth as mentioned above.

Financial Highlights (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data, unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change























Total Revenues $875

$747

17 %

$3,221

$2,854

13 %























Net Product Revenues by Product:





















VOXZOGO $273

$208

31 %

$927

$735

26 %























Enzyme Therapies:





















VIMIZIM $206

$191

8 %

$792

$740

7 % NAGLAZYME 120

110

9 %

485

480

1 % PALYNZIQ 125

100

25 %

433

355

22 % ALDURAZYME 49

39

26 %

209

184

14 % BRINEURA 49

48

2 %

186

169

10 % Total Enzyme Therapies Revenue $549

$488

13 %

$2,105

$1,928

9 %























KUVAN® $23

$28

(18) %

$100

$121

(17) % ROCTAVIAN $13

$11

18 %

$36

$26

38 %























GAAP Net Income (Loss) (1) $(47)

$125

(138) %

$349

$427

(18) % Non-GAAP Income (1)(2) $89

$180

(51) %

$614

$686

(10) % GAAP Operating Margin % (1)(3) (5.1) %

21.6 %





12.7 %

17.0 %



Non-GAAP Operating Margin % (1)(2)(5) 15.1 %

31.1 %





23.3 %

28.6 %



GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS)(1)(4) $(0.24)

$0.64

(138) %

$1.80

$2.21

(19) % Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (1)(2)(5) $0.46

$0.92

(50) %

$3.15

$3.52

(11) %





(1) Includes acquired IPR&D charges of $221 million (or approximately $1.10 on a per share basis) related to acquisition of Inozyme for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Information beginning on page 10 of this press release for definitions of Non-GAAP Income, Non-GAAP Operating Margin percentage and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS along with the related reconciliations to the comparable information reported under U.S. GAAP. (3) GAAP Operating Margin percentage is defined by the company as GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations divided by Total Revenues. (4) Includes approximately $240 million of restructuring charges (or approximately $0.94 after tax on a per share basis) related to the company's strategic decision to voluntarily withdraw ROCTAVIAN from the market for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. (5) Includes $119 million inventory write-off (or approximately $0.46 after tax on a per share basis) related to the company's strategic decision to voluntarily withdraw ROCTAVIAN from the market for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Information

BioMarin does not provide guidance for GAAP reported financial measures (other than revenue) or a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP reported financial measures because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the financial impact of changes resulting from its strategic portfolio and business operating model reviews; potential future asset impairments; gains and losses on investments; and other unusual gains and losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period. As such, any reconciliations provided would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

2026 Full-Year Financial Guidance (in millions, except EPS amounts)

2026 guidance excludes any post-close contribution from the announced acquisition of Amicus Therapeutics, anticipated to close in Q2'26

Total Revenues guidance reflects expectation of continued strong patient demand across Enzyme Therapies and VOXZOGO in 2026

Other Revenue guidance reflects KUVAN, royalty revenue (including conclusion of U.S. Firdapse royalty term in January 2026), and the company's strategic decision to voluntarily withdraw ROCTAVIAN from the market

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS guidance includes approximately $0.25 of pre-close operating and interest expenses associated with the Amicus transaction

In 2026, excluding the impact of the Amicus transaction, Non-GAAP Operating Margin is expected to be approximately 40% for the full year

Item 2025 Actuals

2026 Guidance Total Revenues $3,221

$3,325

to

$3,425 Enzyme Therapies $2,105

$2,225

to

$2,275 VOXZOGO $927

$975

to

$1,025 Other Revenues(1) $189

$100

to

$125 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (2)(3) $3.15

$4.95

to

$5.15





(1) Other Revenues includes KUVAN, ROCTAVIAN, and royalties (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Information beginning on page 10 of this press release for definition of Non-GAAP Diluted EPS. (3) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS guidance assumes approximately 200 million Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding.

BioMarin will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter 2025 financial results today, Monday, February 23, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET. This event can be accessed through this link or on the investor section of the BioMarin website at www.biomarin.com.

U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: 800-715-9871 Replay Dial-in Number: 800-770-2030 International Dial-in Number: 646-307-1963 Replay International Dial-in Number: 609-800-9909 Conference ID: 4503000 Conference ID: 4503000

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with multiple commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the associated conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements about the business prospects of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BioMarin), including, without limitation, statements about: future financial performance, including the expectations of Total Revenues, Non-GAAP Operating Margin percentage, and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS for the full-year 2026 and future periods, and the underlying drivers of those results, such as the expected demand and continued growth of BioMarin's Enzyme Therapies portfolio, the expected growth from VOXZOGO, and the expected impact of Other Revenues; the anticipated closing and benefits of BioMarin's proposed acquisition of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.; BioMarin's plans for investment in innovation and future growth; the timing of orders for commercial products; plans and expectations regarding the development, commercialization and commercial prospects of BioMarin's product candidates and commercial products, including the prospects and timing of actions relating to clinical studies and trials and product approvals, such as study initiations, study advancements, data readouts, submissions, filings, approvals, and label expansions; the expected benefits and availability of BioMarin's commercial products and product candidates; and potential growth opportunities and trends, including the assumptions and expectations regarding total addressable patient population (TAPP) with respect to the conditions targeted by BioMarin's product candidates and commercial products.

These forward-looking statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: BioMarin's success in the commercialization of its commercial products; BioMarin's ability to consummate and realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions; impacts of macroeconomic and other external factors on BioMarin's operations, regulatory uncertainty, the impact of new or increased tariffs, other trade protection measures, and escalating trade tensions; results and timing of current and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials and the release of data from those trials; BioMarin's ability to successfully manufacture its commercial products and product candidates; the content and timing of decisions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, the European Commission and other regulatory authorities concerning each of the described products and product candidates; the market for each of these products; BioMarin's ability to meet product demand; actual sales of BioMarin's commercial products; and those factors detailed in BioMarin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the factors contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in BioMarin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as such factors may be updated by any subsequent reports. Investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BioMarin is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BioMarin®, VOXZOGO®, VIMIZIM®, NAGLAZYME®, PALYNZIQ®, BRINEURA®, KUVAN® and ROCTAVIAN® are registered trademarks of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., or its affiliates. ALDURAZYME® is a registered trademark of BioMarin/Genzyme LLC. All other brand names and service marks, trademarks and other trade names appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















REVENUES:













Net product revenues $ 859,321

$ 735,634

$ 3,167,759

$ 2,809,445 Royalty and other revenues 15,244

11,679

53,494

44,470 Total revenues 874,565

747,313

3,221,253

2,853,915 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Cost of sales 275,709

136,139

717,442

580,235 Research and development 192,413

173,509

921,930

747,184 Selling, general and administrative 446,207

266,607

1,153,017

1,009,025 Intangible asset amortization 4,846

9,651

19,386

43,257 Gain on sale of nonfinancial assets —

—

—

(10,000) Total operating expenses 919,175

585,906

2,811,775

2,369,701 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (44,610)

161,407

409,478

484,214















Interest income 19,210

17,680

74,904

74,883 Interest expense (2,778)

(2,577)

(10,899)

(12,666) Other income (expense), net 1,025

(6,871)

8,997

(4,668) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (27,153)

169,639

482,480

541,763 Provision for income taxes 19,420

44,696

133,579

114,904 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (46,573)

$ 124,943

$ 348,901

$ 426,859 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.24)

$ 0.66

$ 1.82

$ 2.25 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.24)

$ 0.64

$ 1.80

$ 2.21 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 192,225

190,688

191,787

190,027 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 192,225

196,581

197,394

196,708

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2025 and 2024 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,311,679

$ 942,842 Short-term investments 248,930

194,864 Accounts receivable, net 908,214

660,535 Inventory 1,298,883

1,232,653 Other current assets 185,784

201,533 Total current assets 3,953,490

3,232,427 Noncurrent assets:





Long-term investments 492,242

521,238 Property, plant and equipment, net 952,508

1,043,041 Intangible assets, net 213,837

255,278 Goodwill 196,199

196,199 Deferred tax assets 1,508,697

1,489,366 Other assets 277,049

251,391 Total assets $ 7,594,022

$ 6,988,940 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 759,031

$ 606,988 Total current liabilities 759,031

606,988 Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term convertible debt, net 597,176

595,138 Other long-term liabilities 150,816

128,824 Total liabilities 1,507,023

1,330,950 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized; 192,300,091 and

190,761,349 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 192

191 Additional paid-in capital 5,956,582

5,802,068 Company common stock held by the Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plan (10,508)

(11,227) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (13,473)

61,653 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 154,206

(194,695) Total stockholders' equity 6,086,999

5,657,990 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,594,022

$ 6,988,940









BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 348,901

$ 426,859 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 79,557

96,426 Non-cash interest expense 2,622

3,359 Accretion of discount on investments (4,801)

(8,345) Stock-based compensation 181,409

201,571 Gain on sale of nonfinancial assets —

(10,000) Impairment of assets 125,012

19,889 ROCTAVIAN inventory write-off 119,208

— Deferred income taxes 48,738

56,096 Unrealized foreign exchange gain 4,459

(16,753) Acquired in-process research & development expense 220,963

— Other (4,414)

20,135 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (228,054)

(57,909) Inventory (116,929)

(63,530) Other current assets 8,891

(3,778) Other assets (38,573)

(73,700) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 66,136

(32,240) Other long-term liabilities 14,869

14,761 Net cash provided by operating activities 827,994

572,841 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (103,038)

(85,424) Maturities and sales of investments 337,801

633,018 Purchases of investments (355,875)

(410,250) Proceeds from sale of nonfinancial assets —

10,000 Purchase of intangible assets (7,937)

(11,994) Acquisition, net of cash acquired (285,193)

— Other —

1,141 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (414,242)

136,491 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from exercises of awards under equity incentive plans 14,460

49,277 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (55,965)

(77,560) Repayments of convertible debt —

(494,987) Other (889)

(3,177) Net cash used in financing activities (42,394)

(526,447) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,521)

4,830 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 368,837

187,715 Cash and cash equivalents:





Beginning of period $ 942,842

$ 755,127 End of period $ 1,311,679

$ 942,842

Non-GAAP Information

The results presented in this press release include both GAAP information and Non-GAAP information. Non-GAAP Income is defined by the company as GAAP Net Income (Loss) excluding amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and, in certain periods, certain other specified items, as detailed below when applicable. The company also includes a Non-GAAP adjustment for the estimated tax impact of the reconciling items. Non-GAAP R&D expenses and Non-GAAP SG&A expenses are defined by the company as GAAP R&D expenses and GAAP SG&A expenses, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and, in certain periods, certain other specified items, as detailed below when applicable. Non-GAAP Operating Margin percentage is defined by the company as GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations, excluding amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and, in certain periods, certain other specified items, divided by GAAP Total Revenues. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS is defined by the company as Non-GAAP Income divided by Non-GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding. Non-GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding is defined by the company as GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding, adjusted to include any common shares issuable under the company's equity plans or convertible debt in periods when they are dilutive under Non-GAAP.

BioMarin regularly uses both GAAP and Non-GAAP results and expectations internally to assess its financial operating performance and evaluate key business decisions related to its principal business activities: the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing and sale of innovative biologic therapies. BioMarin also uses Non-GAAP Income internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and to make operating decisions, and compensation of executives is based in part on this measure. Because these Non-GAAP metrics are important internal measurements for BioMarin, the company believes that providing this information in conjunction with BioMarin's GAAP information enhances investors' and analysts' ability to meaningfully compare the company's results from period to period and to its forward-looking guidance, and to identify operating trends in the company's principal business.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to comparable GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that the Non-GAAP information is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that these Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that the company may exclude for purposes of its Non-GAAP financial measures; likewise, the company may in the future cease to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its Non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions, the Non-GAAP financial measure as used by BioMarin in this press release and the accompanying tables may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following tables present the reconciliation of GAAP reported to Non-GAAP adjusted financial information:

Reconciliation of GAAP Reported Information to Non-GAAP Information (1) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















GAAP Reported Net Income (Loss) $ (47)

$ 125

$ 349

$ 427 Adjustments













Stock-based compensation expense - COS 4

3

14

15 Stock-based compensation expense - R&D 14

14

55

60 Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A 29

34

113

127 Amortization of intangible assets 5

10

19

43 Acquisition-related costs (2) —

—

15

— Gain on sale of nonfinancial assets (3) —

—

—

(10) Severance and restructuring costs (4) 124

10

124

96 Loss on investments (5) —

—

3

5 Income tax effect of adjustments (40)

(16)

(78)

(76) Non-GAAP Income $ 89

$ 180

$ 614

$ 686



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

R&D

SG&A

R&D

SG&A

R&D

SG&A

R&D

SG&A































GAAP expenses $ 192

$ 446

$ 174

$ 267

$ 922

$ 1,153

$ 747

$ 1,009 Adjustments





























Stock-based

compensation

expense (14)

(29)

(14)

(34)

(55)

(113)

(60)

(127) Acquisition-related

costs (2) —

—

—

—

—

(15)

—

— Severance and

restructuring costs (4) —

(124)

—

(10)

—

(124)

—

(96) Non-GAAP expenses $ 178

$ 292

$ 159

$ 222

$ 867

$ 901

$ 688

$ 786



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 Percent

of GAAP

Total

Revenue

2024 Percent

of GAAP

Total

Revenue

2025 Percent

of GAAP

Total

Revenue

2024 Percent

of GAAP

Total

Revenue























GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations $ (45) (5.1) %

$ 161 21.6 %

$ 409 12.7 %

$ 484 17.0 % Adjustments





















Stock-based compensation expense 47 5.4

51 6.8

182 5.7

202 7.1 Amortization of intangible assets 5 0.6

10 1.3

19 0.6

43 1.5 Acquisition-related costs (2) — —

— —

15 0.5

— — Gain on sale of nonfinancial assets (3) — —

— —

— —

(10) (0.4) Severance and restructuring costs (4) 124 14.2

10 1.3

124 3.8

96 3.4 Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 132 15.1 %

$ 232 31.1 %

$ 750 23.3 %

$ 815 28.6 %



Three Months Ended December 31,





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025



2024





2025

2024





















GAAP Diluted EPS $ (0.24)



$ 0.64





$ 1.80

$ 2.21 Adjustments



















Stock-based compensation expense $ 0.24



$ 0.26





$ 0.92

$ 1.03 Amortization of intangible assets $ 0.03



$ 0.05





$ 0.10

$ 0.22 Acquisition-related costs (2) $ —



$ —





$ 0.08

$ — Gain on sale of nonfinancial assets (3) $ —



$ —





$ —

$ (0.05) Severance and restructuring costs (4) $ 0.63



$ 0.05





$ 0.63

$ 0.49 Loss on investments (5) $ —



$ —





$ 0.02

$ 0.03 Income tax effect of adjustments $ (0.20)



$ (0.08)





$ (0.40)

$ (0.39) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.46



$ 0.92



$ 3.15

$ 3.52





(1) Certain amounts may not sum or recalculate due to rounding. (2) These amounts were included in SG&A and represent severance costs incurred in the acquisition of Inozyme in July 2025. (3) Represents a payment triggered by a third party's attainment of a regulatory approval milestone related to previously sold intangible assets. (4) These amounts were included in SG&A and represent impairment of long-lived assets, severance and other restructuring costs related to the company's 2025 strategic decision to voluntarily withdraw ROCTAVIAN from the market and 2024 corporate initiatives and the associated organizational redesign efforts. (5) Represents impairment loss on non-marketable equity securities recorded in Other income (expense), net.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 192.2

196.6

197.4

196.7 Adjustments













Common stock issuable under the company's equity plans (1) 0.8

—

—

— Common stock issuable under the Company's convertible debt(1) 4.4

—

—

— Non-GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 197.4

196.6

197.4

196.7





(1) Common stock issuable under the company's equity plans and convertible debt were excluded from the computation of GAAP Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as they were anti-dilutive.

