BioMarin Scheduled to Participate in March Investor Conferences

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced management is scheduled to participate in four upcoming investor conferences in March.

Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference (Boston, MA)

Tuesday, March 5 th, Brian Mueller , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 12:50pm ET and host 1x1 meetings

Leerink Partners Global BioPharma Conference (Miami, FL)

Monday, March 11 th, Brian Mueller , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:40am ET and host 1x1 meetings

Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit (Miami, FL)

Tuesday, March 12 th, Brian Mueller , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer is scheduled to host 1x1 meetings

Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

Tuesday, March 12 th, Brian Mueller , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 1:35pm ET and host 1x1 meetings

The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting BioMarin's website at https://investors.biomarin.com/. A webcast replay will be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conferences.

About BioMarin

Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology Company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The Company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of the genetic conditions. BioMarin's unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The Company's distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts: Investors Media Traci McCarty Marni Kottle BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (415) 455-7558 (650) 374-2803

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.