BioMarin to Host Conference Call Tuesday, May 28, 2019 to Provide a Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Phase 2 and Phase 3 Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

May 27, 2019, 16:00 ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 28 at 8:00am ET to discuss program updates. 

Conference Call and Webcast Information 
Interested parties may access the live video webcast that will include audio and a slide presentation via the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay of the meeting will be archived on the site for one week.

For those who want access to the audio portion only, please use the dial-in information below:

U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: (866) 502-9859
International Dial-in Number: (574) 990-1362
Conference ID: 2295086

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056
Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 2295086

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of several commercial products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates for the treatment of various diseases. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

