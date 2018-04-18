BioMarin to Host First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, April 25 at 4:30pm ET

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

08:30 ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, April 25, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2018 financial results and provide a general business update.

Dial-in Number 
U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: (866) 502-9859
International Dial-in Number: (574) 990-1362
Conference ID: 1665515

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056
Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 1665515

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Traci McCarty 

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.  

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558  

(415) 455-7451

 

