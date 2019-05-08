BioMarin to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference on May 15 in Las Vegas

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

May 08, 2019, 08:30 ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference on May 15 at 11:20am PT/2:20pm ET in Las Vegas.  To access the live webcast, please visit the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay will also be archived on the site for at least one week following each event.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of several commercial products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates for the treatment of various diseases. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558 

(415) 455-7451

BioMarin to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference on May 15 in Las Vegas

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

May 08, 2019, 08:30 ET