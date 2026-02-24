BioMarin to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

News provided byBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
Feb 24, 2026, 09:00 ET
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in March.
TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA)
- Wednesday, March 4th, Alexander Hardy, President & Chief Executive Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30am ET and host 1x1 meetings
Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)
- Monday, March 9th, Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00am ET and host 1x1 meetings
Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Bay Summit (Miami, FL)
- Tuesday, March 10th, Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will host 1x1 meetings
Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)
- Wednesday, March 11th, Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00pm ET and host 1x1 meetings
The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting BioMarin's website at https://investors.biomarin.com/. A webcast replay will be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conferences.
About BioMarin
BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with multiple commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.
Contacts:
Investors
Media
Traci McCarty
Marni Kottle
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
(415) 455-7558
(650) 374-2803
