BioMarin to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

News provided by

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Feb 24, 2026, 09:00 ET

  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2026
  • Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 9, 2026
  • Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach Summit on Tuesday, March 10, 2026
  • Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in March.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA)

  • Wednesday, March 4th, Alexander Hardy, President & Chief Executive Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30am ET and host 1x1 meetings

Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

  • Monday, March 9th, Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00am ET and host 1x1 meetings

Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Bay Summit (Miami, FL)

  • Tuesday, March 10th, Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will host 1x1 meetings

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

  • Wednesday, March 11th, Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00pm ET and host 1x1 meetings

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting BioMarin's website at https://investors.biomarin.com/. A webcast replay will be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conferences.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with multiple commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com

Contacts:

Investors 

Media

Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.                    

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558 

(650) 374-2803

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

BioMarin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2025 Financial and Operating Results

BioMarin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2025 Financial and Operating Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. "In 2025, ...
BioMarin to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, February 23, 2026, at 4:30pm ET

BioMarin to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, February 23, 2026, at 4:30pm ET

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics