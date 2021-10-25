BioMarin to Participate in Four Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

- Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on October 28 at 2:30pm ET

- Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 10 at 1:50pm ET

- Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit on November 15 at 4:00pm ET

- Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 17 at 11:20am ET

News provided by

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Oct 25, 2021, 08:30 ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in four upcoming virtual investor conferences. An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcasts at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of several commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:  


Investors                                                                    

Media

Traci McCarty                                                            

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.                                      

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558                                                               

(415) 455-7451

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biomarin.com

Also from this source

BioMarin to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference...

BioMarin Hires Industry Veterans to Fill Key Roles in R&D and ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics