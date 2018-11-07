BioMarin to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in November

- Credit Suisse 27th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on November 13 in Scottsdale, AZ

- Evercore ISI HealthConX Conference on November 28 in Boston

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

08:30 ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences this November.  To access the events that are accessible by live webcasts, please visit the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay will also be archived on the site for at least one week following each event.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.  

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

