BioMarin to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
- 9th Annual Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on February 26 in New York City
- Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on March 3 in Boston
Feb 12, 2020, 08:30 ET
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in the 9th Annual Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on February 26, 2020 at 10:00am ET in New York City and the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on March 3, 2020 at 10:40am ET in Boston. To access the events that are accessible by live webcasts, please visit the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay will also be archived on the site for at least one week following each event.
About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.
For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
Contacts:
Investors
Media
Traci McCarty
Debra Charlesworth
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
(415) 455-7558
(415) 455-7451
