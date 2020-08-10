BioMarin to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jeff Ajer, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on August 11, 2020 at 10:55am ET and Henry Fuchs, M.D., President, Worldwide Research & Development and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on August 13, 2020 at 1:00pm ET. An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Investors Media Traci McCarty Debra Charlesworth BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (415) 455-7558 (415) 455-7451

