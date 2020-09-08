BioMarin to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

- Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on September 9 at 11:25am ET

- Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on September 10 at 11:40am ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual conferences. An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.  

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

