BioMarin to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
- Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on September 9 at 11:25am ET
- Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on September 10 at 11:40am ET
Sep 08, 2020, 08:00 ET
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual conferences. An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.
About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.
For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
Contacts:
Investors
Media
Traci McCarty
Debra Charlesworth
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
(415) 455-7558
(415) 455-7451
