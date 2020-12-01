BioMarin to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
- Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 2 at 3:00pm ET
- 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on December 3 at 2:40pm ET
Dec 01, 2020, 08:30 ET
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual conferences. An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.
About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.
For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
|
Contacts:
|
Investors
|
Media
|
Traci McCarty
|
Debra Charlesworth
|
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
|
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
|
(415) 455-7558
|
(415) 455-7451
SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.