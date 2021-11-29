BioMarin to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

- Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference on December 1 at 1:25pm ET

- Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on December 2 at 1:30pm ET

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Nov 29, 2021, 08:30 ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.  An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live.  You can access the webcasts at: https://investors.biomarin.com/.  An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases.  The Company's portfolio consists of several commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.  For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.  Information on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:

Investors    

Media

Traci McCarty              

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.   

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558         

(415) 455-7451

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

