BioMarin to Present at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 7:30 am PT, or 10:30 am ET, in San Francisco, California. To access the live webcast, please visit the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay will also be archived on the site for at least one week following the event.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

