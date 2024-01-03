BioMarin to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET, in San Francisco, CA

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Conference on Monday January 8, 2024, at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET, in San Francisco, California. 

An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcasts at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin
Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology Company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The Company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of the genetic conditions. BioMarin's unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The Company's distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Traci McCarty
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
(415) 455-7558

Media
Marni Kottle
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
(650) 374-2803

