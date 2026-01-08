BioMarin to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, at 11:15 am PT / 2:15 pm ET, in San Francisco, CA

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 11:15 am PT / 2:15 pm ET, in San Francisco, California. The Company plans to announce certain preliminary financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 at such event.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

