BioMarin to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, at 11:15 am PT / 2:15 pm ET, in San Francisco, CA

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Jan 08, 2026, 16:05 ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 11:15 am PT / 2:15 pm ET, in San Francisco, California. The Company plans to announce certain preliminary financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 at such event.  

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference. 

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.   

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.                         

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(650) 374-2803

