Biomaterials Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 215,920.01 Million by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Biomaterials Market By type , Based on Classification, Based on Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025"

The Global Biomaterials Market Size is expected to grow from USD 95,090.52 Million in 2019 to USD 215,920.01 Million by 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.64% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of biomaterials market size are increased funds and grants by government bodies worldwide to produce novel biomaterials, increasing demand for medical implants, and the increasing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BIOMATERIALS MARKET SIZE

In different healthcare fields, such as bioengineering and tissue engineering, technical developments have made biomaterials more flexible and have expanded their utility. In this market, the emergence of smart biomaterials that communicate with biological systems for a variety of biomedical applications, from the transport of bioactive molecules to the cellular role of engineered functional tissues, is driving the growth of biomaterials market size.

Smart biomaterials that generate and transmit bioelectric signals close to native tissues for precise physiological functions are expected to fuel the growth of biomaterials market size. Smart biomaterials that play a significant role in tissue engineering are piezoelectric scaffolds. They activate the signaling pathways and thereby enhance the regeneration of tissue at the impaired site.

In order to encourage research into the production of novel biomaterials, many government bodies and universities have extended their assistance in the form of loans, funds, and grants. It is expected that these research and funding initiatives will boost the production of novel biomaterials, providing a variety of opportunities for the growth of the biomaterials market size.

During the forecast period, the demand for biomaterials in developing countries is expected to propel the biomaterial market size growth. This can be mainly due to the patients' population, the adoption of implantable devices, the awareness of CVD, the increase in disposable income, the development in health facilities, and the existence of less strict regulatory guidelines (compared to developed countries).

BIOMATERIALS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

By type, the polymeric biomaterials segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to their superior physicochemical properties, antimicrobial polymers are replacing other materials such as metals, ceramics, and alloys.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest biomaterials market share. This dominance of North America is attributed to the initiatives undertaken by several public and private organizations. These include the National Science Foundation and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which provide information and assistance in biomedical applications relating to the use of biomaterials.

BIOMATERIALS MARKET SEGMENTATION & COVERAGE

This research report categorizes the Biomaterials to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Biomaterials Market studied across Ceramics, Metallic Biomaterials, Natural Biomaterials, and Polymeric Biomaterials. The Ceramics further studied Aluminum Oxide, Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate, Carbon, Glass, and Zirconia. The Metallic Biomaterials further studied across Cobalt-Chrome Alloys, Gold, Magnesium, Silver, Stainless Steel, and Titanium & Titanium Alloys. The Natural Biomaterials further studied across Alginates, Cellulose, Chitin, Collagen, Fibrin, Gelatin, Hyaluronic Acid, and Silk. The Polymeric Biomaterials further studied across Nylon, Polyester, Polyetheretherketone, Polyethylene, Polymethylmethacrylate, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Silicone Rubber.

Based on Classification, the Biomaterials Market studied across Bioactive Biomaterials, Bioinert Biomaterials, and Bioresorbable Biomaterials.

Based on Application, the Biomaterials Market studied across Cardiovascular, Dental, Neurological/Central Nervous System Applications, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Tissue Engineering, and Wound Healing.

Based on Geography, the Biomaterials Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

