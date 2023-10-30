Biomaterials Market size to grow by USD 12,907.35 million from 2022 to 2027, The rising demand for medical implants to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biomaterials market size is set to grow by USD 12,907.35 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing research on regenerative medicine is an emerging trend in the market. Regenerative medicine includes the use of biomaterials and other technologies, which help repair or replace damaged tissues and organs or stimulate the natural healing process of the body. It is used for the treatment of various medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, and orthopedic injuries. Biomaterials provide a framework to help with the growth of new tissue by promoting cell attachment. They also proliferate and regulate cell behavior and the demand for biomaterials is expected to grow significantly due to advances in regenerative medicine research. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biomaterials Market 2023-2027

The biomaterials market covers the following areas:

The report on the biomaterials market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Biomaterials Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Driver

The rising demand for medical implants is a significant driving factor for the market growth. Biomaterials are used in various medical devices, including implants, to replace or repair damaged tissues and some of the common types of medical implants include hip and knee replacements, dental implants, and cardiovascular implants. The demand for medical implants is rising due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population. Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The stringent clinical and regulatory processes are major challenges that may impede market growth.

Adherence to these regulations is important to introduce new products into the market. To ensure that they are safe and efficient to be used before approval, biomaterials must undergo strict testing and clinical trials.

But the processes can be lengthy, costly, and unpredictable, which creates significant challenges for companies.

Regulatory agencies may require additional testing or changes to the design or manufacturing processes. And they further result in delays in approval and increase the costs incurred by manufacturers.

Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Biomaterials Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This biomaterials market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (metallic, ceramic, polymers, and natural), application (orthopedic, cardiovascular, dental, neurology, and plastic surgery and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

The market share growth by the metallic segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Metallic materials are used as biomaterials due to their high thermal conductivity and mechanical properties. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the extensive use of metals in manufacturing medical devices used in cardiovascular, dental, and orthopedic applications. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Algenesis Corp.

BASF SE

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Celanese Corp.

CeramTec GmbH

CoorsTek Inc.

Corbion nv

Covestro AG

Dimension Inx.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Riton Biomaterial Co. Ltd.

Artoss Inc.

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

CAM Bioceramics BV

Gelita AG

Noble Biomaterials Inc.

Victrex Plc

Zeus Co. Inc.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

Carpenter Technology Corp. - The company offers biomaterials such as Autofroth (PU), Autopour (PU), and Balindur (PU).

The company offers biomaterials such as Autofroth (PU), Autopour (PU), and Balindur (PU). Celanese Corp. - The company offers biomaterials such as H-GENIN Crush-Mix and human allograft cancellous bone chips.

The company offers biomaterials such as H-GENIN Crush-Mix and human allograft cancellous bone chips. CeramTec GmbH - The company offers biomaterials such as coating powders, specialty powders, and granules.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The neurological biomarkers market size is expected to increase to USD 6.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.43%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers neurological biomarkers market segmentations by indication (AD, PD, ASD, MS, and Others), end-user (hospitals, clinical diagnostic centers, and research organizations and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing incidences of neurological disorders is notably driving the neurological biomarkers market growth.

The bio-detection market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.96% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12,270.05 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (clinical, food and environmental, and defense), product (instruments, accessories and consumables, and reagents and media), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World). The increasing incidence of infectious diseases is notably driving the biodetectors and accessories market growth.

Biomaterials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,907.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Algenesis Corp., BASF SE, Carpenter Technology Corp., Celanese Corp., CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Corbion nv, Covestro AG, Dimension Inx., Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Riton Biomaterial Co. Ltd., Artoss Inc., Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, CAM Bioceramics BV, Gelita AG, Noble Biomaterials Inc., Victrex Plc, and Zeus Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

