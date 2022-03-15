Biomaterials Market Size To Reach USD 380.69 Billion In 2030 | Rising Demand For Smart Biomaterials That Produce And Transfer Bioelectric Signals Are Driving Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports and Data

Mar 15, 2022, 09:49 ET
NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biomaterials market size is expected to reach USD 145.1 Billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for plastic surgeries, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases and disorders, and continuous technological advancements such as development of smart biomaterials are factors expected to boost revenue market growth.
The porous-coated and fully or partially porous orthopedic implants have gained immense popularity in recent years, as porous structures reduce elastic modulus and stimulate bone growth around the implant. Powder metallurgy, 3-D printing, and additive manufacturing are some of the potential techniques to manufacture porous metallic and ceramic implants.
Rising demand and adoption of smart biomaterials that produce and transfer bioelectric signals similar to native tissues for accurate physiological functions is expected to fuel revenue growth of the global market. Piezoelectric scaffolds are smart materials that play a significant role in tissue engineering, and this product is expected to gain popularity in the global market as these materials can stimulate the signaling pathways and consequently improve tissue regeneration at the impaired site.
However, high cost of biomaterial production, occurrence of inflammatory responses due to compatibility issues, and possible complications associated with use of these products are factors that could hamper revenue growth of the global market.
Some Key Highlights from the Report:
- Based on application, the orthopedic segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing global geriatric population, high number of musculoskeletal injury cases, and increasing number of patients seeking knee replacement, construction, and other joint-related orthopedic surgeries globally.
- Based on end-user, the ambulatory surgical center segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due an increasing number of surgeries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and incidence of accidents and sports-related injuiries.
- The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period. High revenue growth of this market is attributed to factors such high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, favorable government regulations, presence of major key players in countries in the region. For instance, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., a prominent biomaterial manufacturer, announced in 2019 that its new product Persona Revision Knee System for revision knee replacement surgeries has received FDA approval.
- The Biomaterial market in Europe is expected to account for substantially large revenue share in during the forecast period. Rising demand and need for biomaterials due to increasing number of surgeries where biomaterials are required, and continuous research & development of technologically advanced materials that improve efficiency of medical implants are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region. Some other factors driving Europe biomaterials market revenue growth include increasing number of initiatives by government of countries in the region such as subsidies and funding.
- In January 2021, Essent Biologics launched human-derived biomaterials and 3D biology data for cell therapy and tissue engineering. This launch helped to meet the needs for human-derived biomaterials and data to the regenerative medicine research community.
- Major companies profiled in the global market report are Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, BASF SE, Corbion, Cam Bioceramics B.V., Celanese Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., CeramTec, Evonik Industries, and GELITA AG.
For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global biomaterials market based on application (material type), application, end-use, and region:
Application (Material Type) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)
- Cardiovascular
- Natural Biomaterials
- Small intestine submucosa
- Pericardium
- Engineered tissues
- Other
- Synthetic biomaterials
- Polymers
- Polyurethane
- Other
- Metals
- Titanium
- Stainless steel
- Alloy
- Composite biomaterials
- Orthopedic
- Metals
- Stainless steel
- Alloy
- Titanium
- Polymers
- Polymethacrylate
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Other
- Ceramic
- Calcium phosphate
- Glass
- Aluminum Oxide
- Other
- Ophthalmology
- Silicone
- Polymethacrylate
- Cellulose acetate butyrate
- Other
- Dental
- Metals
- Stainless steel
- Alloy
- Titanium
- Polymers
- Polyurethane
- Polyamide
- Polyurethane
- Zirconia
- Other
- Ceramic
- Carbon
- Glass
- Aluminum Oxide
- Other
- Plastic Surgery
- Natural Biomaterials
- Collagen
- Hyaluronic acid
- Other
- Synthetic Biomaterials
- Polymers
- Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)
- Silicone
- Other
- Ceramic Materials
- Hydroxyapatite
- Glass
- Other
- Wound Healing
- Natural Biomaterials
- Chitosan
- Cellulose
- Other
- Synthetic Biomaterials
- Polyethylene
- Polyurethane
- Polycaprolactone
- Other
- Tissue Engineering
- Ceramics
- Glass
- Hydroxyapatite
- Other
- Metals
- Alloy
- Titanium
- Other
- Polymers
- Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)
- Poly(lactide-co-glycolide)
- Other
- Other
- Neurological/Central Nervous System Applications
- Synthetic Biomaterials
- Silicone
- Polyglycolic acid (PGA)
- Other
- Natural Biomaterials
- Collagen
- Chitosan
- Hyaluronic acid
- Other
- Other Applications
- Natural Biomaterials
- Synthetic biomaterials
- Other biomaterials
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)
- Cardiovascular
- Catheters
- Stents
- Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators
- Pacemakers
- Sensors
- Heart Valves
- Vascular Grafts
- Guidewires
- Others
- Orthopedic
- Joint Replacement
- Knee Replacement
- Hip Replacement
- Shoulder Replacement
- Others
- Viscosupplementation
- Bioresorbable Tissue Fixation
- Suture Anchors
- Interference Screws
- Meniscal Repair Tacks
- Meshes
- Spine
- Spinal Fusion Surgeries
- Minimally Invasive Fusion Surgeries
- Motion Preservation & Dynamic Stabilization Surgeries
- Pedicle-Based Rod Systems
- Interspinous Spacers
- Artificial Discs
- Fracture Fixation Devices
- Bone Plates
- Screws
- Pins
- Rods
- Wires
- Synthetics Bone Grafts
- Ophthalmology
- Intraocular Lenses
- Functional Replacement of Ocular Tissues
- Synthetic Corneas
- Others
- Dental
- Dental Implants
- Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes
- Dental Membranes
- Tissue Regeneration
- Plastic Surgery
- Soft-Tissue Fillers
- Craniofacial Surgery
- Wound Healing
- Wound Closure Devices
- Sutures
- Staples
- Surgical Hemostats
- Internal Tissue Sealants
- Adhesion Barriers
- Hernia Meshes
- Tissue Engineering
- Scaffolds for Regenerative Medicine
- Nanomaterials for Biosensing
- Tailoring of Inorganic Nanoparticles
- Neurological/Central Nervous System Applications
- Shunting Systems
- Cortical Neural Prosthetics
- Hydrogel Scaffolds for CNS Repair
- Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation
- Other Applications
- Drug Delivery Systems
- Gastrointestinal Applications
- Bariatric Surgery
- Urinary Applications
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Other End Users
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
