BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy Closes Acquisition of LUX Infusion, Expanding National Ambulatory Infusion Footprint

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy today announced the successful acquisition of LUX Infusion, Alaska's premier ambulatory infusion center business, effective October 17, 2025. LUX operates three state-of-the-art infusion centers across Alaska, delivering high-quality, patient-centered care and earning a strong reputation for clinical excellence and trusted provider and payer partnerships.

"Our decision to acquire LUX Infusion is rooted in a shared commitment to advancing access, quality, and innovation in ambulatory infusion care," said Ted Kramm, Chief Executive Officer, BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy. "Together, we are better positioned to transform infusion care delivery and ensure that patients nationwide receive the highest standard of treatment."

"We founded LUX to deliver clinical excellence in a setting of comfort and convenience. Proving this model in Alaska, while lowering costs for complex treatments, exceeded our expectations," said Lisa Bruce, Co-Founder of LUX Infusion. "Partnering with BioMatrix strengthens our commitment and allows us to expand this model nationwide, raising the standard of outpatient infusion care with partners who share our vision and values."

Strategic Benefits of the Acquisition

Through the integration of LUX Infusion, BioMatrix strengthens its national platform in several key ways:

Expand Our Reach: Adds three premier infusion centers in Alaska, advancing BioMatrix's ability to serve patients in key growth markets and meet the rising demand for infusion services.

Enhance Clinical Capabilities: Integrates LUX's highly skilled care teams and proven operating model into BioMatrix's growing nationwide network.

Accelerate Growth & Innovation: Combines resources to scale new infusion sites more efficiently and deliver expanded therapy options.

Expand Home Infusion Nursing: Extends BioMatrix's home infusion nursing capabilities into the Pacific Northwest, providing greater flexibility and access for patients who prefer care in the home setting.

Deliver Greater Value: Improves access, outcomes, and experiences for patients while deepening partnerships with providers and payers.

LUX Infusion has recently received NICA accreditation and designation of AICE-Ambulatory Infusion Center of Excellence, which reflects their unwavering commitment to delivering safe, high-quality and value-based infusion care.

With this acquisition, BioMatrix continues to evolve into one of the nation's most comprehensive infusion pharmacy providers—extending its reach into the Pacific Northwest and reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class care for complex and chronic conditions.

About BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy

BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy is a trusted, independent specialty infusion pharmacy with decades of experience. Our compassionate care team helps patients navigate the often-challenging healthcare environment. We work closely with our patients, as well as their family and their healthcare providers, throughout the patient's journey, staying focused on continuity of care and optimal clinical outcomes. Every day, in every interaction, we are dedicated to making a difference in people's lives. For more information about BioMatrix, visit www.biomatrixsprx.com.

About LUX Infusion

LUX Infusion is Alaska's leading independent ambulatory infusion provider, offering safe, convenient, and cost-effective care for patients with acute and chronic conditions. With three state-of-the-art locations and a patient-first approach, LUX delivers exceptional outcomes, seamless provider coordination, and a superior patient experience compared to hospital-based infusion centers. For more information about LUX, please visit www.luxinfusion.com.

