BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy Opens New Location in Birmingham, Alabama

PLANTATION, Fla., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy announced today the opening of BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy AL in Birmingham, Alabama. This infusion-focused pharmacy adds a brick-and-mortar location in a key geographic area, expands the organization's national footprint, and provides access to additional covered lives. This latest location positions BioMatrix as one of the largest privately held specialty pharmacies in the United States.

BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy AL, located in the Riverhills Business Park in Birmingham, specializes in providing injected and infused medications not typically found at a neighborhood pharmacy, including Immunoglobulin (IG) and bleeding disorder therapeutics. Through this new location, BioMatrix will also provide home infusion nursing support to local residents, providing a more comfortable and convenient infusion experience.

BioMatrix CEO Kathee Kramm commented, "We are pleased to welcome the team in Birmingham to the BioMatrix family. An Alabama pharmacy location is part of our strategic plan to expand our infusion services and increase access to covered lives. Coupling our high-touch specialty infusion pharmacy services with our in-home nursing support will provide Birmingham patients with a compassionate partner through every step of their treatment journey."

BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy AL is located at 300 Riverhills Business Park, Suite 390, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, and will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:00pm CST.

Additional information on BioMatrix at www.biomatrixsprx.com.

About BioMatrix Specialty Infusion Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Infusion Pharmacy, an Inc. 5000 company, is a trusted, independent specialty infusion pharmacy with decades of experience. Our compassionate care team helps patients navigate the often-challenging healthcare environment. We work closely with our patients, as well as their family and their healthcare providers, throughout the patient journey, staying focused on continuity of care and optimal clinical outcomes. Every day, in every interaction, we are dedicated to making a difference in people's lives.

