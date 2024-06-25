BioMatrix Specialty Infusion Pharmacy Acquired by Frazier Healthcare Partners

Announces Ted and Kathee Kramm as Chief Executive Officer and President, Respectively

PLANTATION, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Infusion Pharmacy ("BioMatrix" or "The Company") announced today the sale of the majority interests of the company from Acon Investments & Triton Pacific Healthcare to Frazier Healthcare Partners ("Frazier"). The company also announced the appointment of Ted Kramm as its new Chief Executive Officer, with Kathee Kramm assuming the role of President. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Frazier partners with strong management teams to execute on long-term organic and inorganic growth strategies. Frazier has over 32 years of thematic investing experience across the healthcare ecosystem, with a focus on building great companies with a patient-centric approach to care. Frazier's experience and differentiated Center of Excellence will help BioMatrix continue to grow and provide exceptional care.

Ted and Kathee Kramm are two of the most notable and experienced executives in the home-infusion market. As clinicians (Ted a pharmacist and Kathee a nurse), the Kramm's have a proven track record of founding, establishing, and growing leading home-infusion companies. Most notably, the duo co-founded AxelaCare in 2008, growing it into one of the largest providers of home-infusion services nationwide. Ted and Kathee bring their expertise to BioMatrix to facilitate the continued growth in the infusion pharmacy arena.

"Frazier is an ideal partner for the future of BioMatrix," stated Ted Kramm, incoming Chief Executive Officer at BioMatrix. "Their reputation in healthcare coupled with their inherent corporate values, commitment to their people, investment strategies, and shared vision will propel BioMatrix to new heights."

Kathee Kramm stated, "Since joining Nick Karalis and the BioMatrix leadership team in May 2023, I have had the absolute pleasure of getting to know a group of people who roll up their sleeves on a daily basis to do what's right for our patients. I am grateful to Nick for welcoming me into the team and I look forward to integrating Frazier into the BioMatrix family and culture. Together, we'll continue to grow and expand upon our services to consistently put our patients first."

"I am incredibly honored to have worked alongside the many patient-focused and dedicated employees of BioMatrix," said Nick Karalis, outgoing Chairman of the Board and former Chief Executive Officer at BioMatrix. "I am confident Ted and Kathee Kramm will continue to embody the values that represent BioMatrix and Frazier and I look forward to watching this company flourish under their leadership."

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to BioMatrix Specialty Infusion Pharmacy.

About BioMatrix Specialty Infusion Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Infusion Pharmacy, an Inc. 5000 company, is a trusted, independent specialty infusion pharmacy with decades of experience. Our compassionate care team helps patients navigate the often-challenging healthcare environment. We work closely with our patients, as well as their family and their healthcare providers, throughout the patient's journey, staying focused on continuity of care and optimal clinical outcomes. Every day, in every interaction, we are dedicated to making a difference in people's lives. For more information about BioMatrix, visit www.biomatrixsprx.com.

About Frazier Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Since its inception, Frazier has raised over $8 billion of capital for private funds and co-investment opportunities and has invested in more than 200 companies over 32 years. Frazier has a philosophy of partnering with strong management teams while leveraging its internal operating resources and network to build exceptional companies. Frazier is headquartered in Seattle, WA, and invests broadly across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information about Frazier, visit www.frazierhealthcare.com.

Media Contacts

BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy:

Tara Marchese, Senior Director of Marketing

954-908-7636

[email protected]

Frazier Healthcare Partners:

Carol Eckert, VP of Investor Relations

206-621-7200

[email protected]

SOURCE BioMatrix Specialty Infusion Pharmacy