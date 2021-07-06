BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Acquires InfuCare Home Infusion Pharmacy

PLANTATION, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today the acquisition of InfuCare LTD, in Tyler, Texas. This infusion focused specialty pharmacy adds a brick-and-mortar location in a key geographic area, expands the organization's national footprint, and provides access to additional covered lives in one of the nation's largest states. The acquisition is the latest of several transactions that have positioned BioMatrix as one of the largest privately held specialty pharmacies in the United States.

The staff at InfuCare have extensive experience in key therapeutic categories for BioMatrix. The organization is well versed in chronic, complex conditions requiring home infusion including IVIG, anti-infectives, parenteral nutrition and more. The organization has been recognized for providing exemplary home infusion and specialty pharmacy services in Texas. InfuCare is accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

BioMatrix CEO Nick Karalis commented, "We are pleased to welcome the InfuCare team as part of the BioMatrix family. A Texas pharmacy location is part of our strategic plan to expand our infusion services and increase access to covered lives. With complimentary core competencies and shared values of exceptional patient care, together we will improve health and shape a more promising future for the patients we serve," Karalis said.

"The leadership and staff at InfuCare are delighted to begin our partnership with BioMatrix," stated Gary Wyatt, Partner of InfuCare, LTD. "Our goal over the last 21 years has been to provide an exceptional and personal level of infusion care to our patients in the east Texas region. Having interacted with BioMatrix leadership over the last several months, we are confident that our focus and theirs will be complementary and will lead to an even greater level of care for both infusion and specialty patients in our region and beyond. We are excited to join such a highly respected company and look forward to a long and impactful relationship with BioMatrix."

Additional information on BioMatrix and InfuCare can be found at www.biomatrixsprx.com and https://infucare.net

