BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Awarded Preferred Bleeding Disorder Provider Status By AscellaHealth

PLANTATION, Fla., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today preferred network status for AscellaHealth's bleeding disorder patient population. The decision to include BioMatrix in the PBM's national network was based on overall clinical expertise and extensive bleeding disorder experience, operational efficiencies, data reporting capabilities, and competitive pricing model. Beginning July 1, 2020, BioMatrix became one of just four specialty pharmacies selected by the PBM to hold preferred provider status.

AscellaHealth is a national Specialty PBM serving commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid plans. The rapidly growing organization includes over 1 million covered lives and has earned a name by providing high quality care for patients and substantial cost savings for plan sponsors. "We are excited to be working with BioMatrix to support our patients with bleeding disorders and look forward to continuing to provide innovative service models." Stated Dea Belazi, President & CEO of AscellaHealth

"BioMatrix and AscellaHealth share the same patient-centric approach and an ongoing commitment to meeting and exceeding the needs of patients and other healthcare stakeholders," stated Nick Karalis CEO of BioMatrix. "We are very excited about our expanding partnership and look forward to providing outstanding service to AscellaHealth's bleeding disorder patient population."

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life.

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth, a national Specialty PBM serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments offers high quality prescription drug management services along with other customizable services, such as carved-out specialty pharmacy services and cost-savings discount programs through its unique and proprietary service that extends discounts on prescription medications to customers more than any other in the industry. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

