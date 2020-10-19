BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Awarded Preferred Provider Status For Immunoglobulin Therapies

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today preferred network status with AscellaHealth for both intravenous and subcutaneous immunoglobulin (IG) therapy treating patients in the neurology, immunology, transplant, and rare disease space. The decision to include BioMatrix in the PBM's national network was based on overall clinical expertise, extensive IG experience across a broad range of therapeutic categories, operational efficiencies, data reporting capabilities, and competitive pricing model. Effective October 6, 2020, BioMatrix is one of the specialty pharmacies selected by the PBM to hold preferred provider status.

AscellaHealth is a national Specialty PBM serving commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid health plans. The rapidly growing organization includes over 1 million covered lives and has earned a name by providing high quality care for patients and substantial cost savings for plan sponsors. Dea Belazi, President & CEO of AscellaHealth affirmed, "We are excited to be working with BioMatrix to support our IG patients and look forward to continuing to provide innovative service models."

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with AscellaHealth to include IG therapy," BioMatrix CEO Nick Karalis stated. "Our partnership creates value by uniting providers and other healthcare stakeholders to simplify the patient journey, improve patient health, and appropriately controlling specialty drug spend for plan sponsors of AscellaHealth."

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, an Inc. 5000 company, offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life.

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth, a national specialty pharmacy benefit manager (SPBMTM), serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, offers high quality prescription drug benefit management services, complemented by other customizable services such as carved-out specialty pharmacy services and cost-savings discount programs. Through its unique and proprietary services, AscellaHealth provides a service portfolio that extends discounts on prescription medications to customers more than any other in the industry.

Media Contact:

Tara Marchese, Corporate Director of Marketing

P: 954-908-7636

E: [email protected]

SOURCE BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy