BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Named As One Of The Best And Brightest Companies To Work For In The Nation

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today they have been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). An independent research firm conducted assessments of 5,000 nominees to determine 540 national winners. Key measures were reviewed in multiple areas including Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; and Work Life Balance. Winners will be featured in the February online edition of Corp! Magazine.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) have identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. "With the war on talent hitting the doorsteps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than it did a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through cultural innovation, maximizing their workforce potential," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

"BioMatrix is proud to be named one of the Best and Brightest winners," Diane Schumacher, Vice President, Human Resources asserts. "Our focus as a specialty pharmacy has always been to improve the health and wellbeing of our patients while also promoting the personal and professional growth of our employees." BioMatrix is a fast-growing, accredited specialty pharmacy providing service and support for patients with chronic, difficult to treat health conditions. As the company continues to grow, the organization is seeking to add top talent in several functional areas of the business. Employment opportunities can be found on the BioMatrix website or the organization's LinkedIn page.

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

