BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Recognized by the National Association for Business Resources with a 2023 Best and Brightest Company to Work For Award

Distinction Marks Fifth Consecutive Best and Brightest Award for BioMatrix

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today the organization has been recognized with a fifth consecutive "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation" award. The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) first awarded BioMatrix with the national distinction in 2019, then again in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The BioMatrix corporate headquarters in South Florida has also been selected four times over as a top-performing employer for the Miami area, receiving recognition every year since the NABR instituted regional distinctions beginning in 2020.

BioMatrix competed against 2,700 companies for the "Best and Brightest" distinction. Out of thousands of applicants, only 385 companies were selected to receive honors. Best and Brightest companies are assessed by an independent research firm on a number of key measures and industry benchmarks. BioMatrix scored strongly across categories including compensation, benefits, and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement, and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection, and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives; and strategic company performance.

"We are so honored to receive our fifth consecutive Best and Brightest award," said Diane Schumacher, VP Human Resources. "Our organizational culture is focused on making a positive difference for the patient communities we serve while providing employees with an engaging, more meaningful work experience. Receiving this recognition validates our efforts and demonstrates our commitment to maintaining a positive work environment."

BioMatrix is a nationwide, independently owned infusion pharmacy serving patients with rare, chronic, and difficult to treat health conditions. The company has been recognized on the INC 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America and carries several industry leading healthcare accreditations. To view current BioMatrix career opportunities visit: https://bit.ly/3JMpAU6

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, an Inc. 5000 company, offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that led to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Charlotte, Miami, Denver, Nashville, New York, Pacific Northwest, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

Media Contact: Tara Marchese
Senior Director of Marketing
Tel: 954-908-7636
Email: tara.marchese@biomatrixsprx.com

SOURCE BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

