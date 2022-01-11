BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Recognized by the National Association for Business Resources with a Third Consecutive Best and Brightest Award

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Recognized by NABR with Third Consecutive Best and Brightest Award Tweet this

"We are thrilled to start the year with another Best and Brightest award," said Diane Schumacher, VP Human Resources. "As a specialty pharmacy, our primary goal is to help patients achieve better health. We understand that creating an organizational culture focused on engaging, empowering, and enriching our employees is a critical component for reaching that goal."

BioMatrix is a nationwide, independently owned specialty and infusion pharmacy. The company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America and carries several industry leading accreditations. The organization plans continued growth through organic sales and acquisition of pharmacies aligned with the company's values, mission, and vision. BioMatrix is focused on significant and ongoing investments in its employees, organizational structure, payer and pharmaceutical manufacturer relations, data systems and analytics, and digital health technology.

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, an Inc. 5000 company, offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

