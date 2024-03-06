Biome Makers' world's largest soil database reaches over 24MM microorganisms paired with AI to decode soil biology

DAVIS, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Biome Makers, a global soil genomics company, announces its soil database has surpassed 24MM microorganisms, further expanding the world's largest database of soil data paired with AI. As this powerful database grows, it continuously enhances its ability to feed actionable intelligence to the industry, critical to recovering soil health and growing more resilient crops and nutritious food.

Housed inside Biome Makers' BeCrop® Technology, an AI tool sifts through millions of microorganism references and answers the most impactful agronomical questions, such as detecting disease risks, predicting yield improvements, and evaluating adoption of regenerative agriculture. The soil data includes soil samples collected across six continents and 56 countries over the last decade.

"We're proud to be the only company in the world that can provide the most accurate predictions and recommendations for specific soil and crop conditions for the agricultural industry," states Alberto Acedo, Co-Founder and CSO at Biome Makers.

Biome Makers' soil intelligence has positively impacted more than 21,000 farmers on their sustainability journey and over 2,000 agribusinesses, including Syngenta, Bayer, UPL, among others, leading to enhanced yield improvements and reduced on-farm costs.

"As an investor in Biome Makers, we're happy to see the company's soil database surpassing 24 million microorganisms, further solidifying its position as a global leader in soil genomics. This milestone underscores Biome Makers' commitment to providing actionable intelligence to the agricultural industry, ultimately leading to improved soil health and more resilient crops," states Ting-Ting Liu of Prosus Ventures.

The company's technology offers valuable insight for ag-input manufacturers and retailers in developing and recommending the right ag-input products, in addition to assisting other industries like Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs) companies in building supply chain resilience and addressing scope three emissions.

"Our ability to integrate the world's largest soil database with industry-leading technology means that we can support the whole agroecosystem with precise recommendations that ultimately result in improved yield, lower costs, and provide a clear path forward to the future of sustainable farming," states John Appel, Head of Commercial, North America at Biome Makers.

Biome Makers is on a mission to empower farmers and recover soil health worldwide. As a part of this commitment, the company is continuing to open this technology through API connection, making it accessible to researchers, scientists, and industry experts to unlock the potential of soil data and create a more sustainable and resilient future for the planet.

To learn more about Biome Makers, visit https://biomemakers.com/

About Biome Makers

Founded in the Bay Area of California in 2015, Biome Makers is one of the foremost global AgTech leaders, setting the standard in soil health with BeCrop® technology. Built on industry-leading soil microbiome and machine learning expertise, Biome Makers connect soil biology to agricultural decision-making to optimize farming practices and reverse the degradation of arable soils. With labs across the globe, customers on 6 continents, and 1MM+ acres of land impacted, Biome Makers revitalizes soil functionality and agricultural sustainability worldwide. For more information, visit https://biomemakers.com/

SOURCE Biome Makers