BioMech Holdings LLC Appoints Athanassios Diplas to its Board of Directors

RICHMOND, Va., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMech Holdings, LLC , which develops and distributes real-time motion analytics that quantify and improve patient outcomes in the healthcare, sports, wellness, and industrial sectors, is announcing the appointment of Athanassios Diplas, PhD to its board of directors. In his capacity, Diplas will act in an advisory role, utilizing vast experience in global finance and science to provide strategic counsel as BioMech expands into diverse markets.

"Athanassios compliments BioMech's board by bringing decades of experience in science, and global finance to the table. We are thrilled to have him on board." says Carter Brown, President and CEO of BioMech Holdings.

As Principal at Diplas Advisors, LLC, Diplas functions as the advisor to major financial institutions and law firms with expertise on derivatives related to issues with emphasis on CDS, Initial Margin, CCPs, Counterparty Risk, and Bankruptcy related Derivatives Closeout issues. He also served as the Senior Advisor to the Board of ISDA, leading the industry efforts for development of Standard Initial Margin Model for uncleared transactions. Prior to that Diplas led the industry efforts in the reform of the global CDS markets, including the development of the CDS auction methodology and the transition of CDS to clearing.

Prior to his current role, Diplas was the Global Head of Systemic Risk Management, Global Head of Counterparty Portfolio Management Group, and Chief Risk Officer/Deputy COO - Global Credit Trading at Deutsche Bank for a combined nine years and Vice President - Credit Derivatives at Goldman, Sachs & Co. for six years.

"We are very excited and honored to welcome Athanassios to our board. He is an incredibly accomplished business leader and experienced board member in both the public and nonprofit sectors. Athanassios will be instrumental in helping BioMech navigate towards further success," said BioMech Chairman and Founder Dr. Frank Fornari.

Diplas received his B.S. in Physics from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, his PhD in Astronomy from the University of Wisconsin - Madison, and his M.B.A in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

