BioMech Lab™ Wins Most Advanced Clinical Motion Assessment Tool in the 2022 GHP Fitness & Nutrition Awards

Award recognizes BioMech Lab™ for its clinical use of motion as a functional biomarker to quantify relevant aspects of physical, surgical, pharmaco and cognitive therapies

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMech Health , a division of BioMech Holdings, LLC which provides clinically actionable solutions to improve health, quality of life and performance, announced today that it has received the award for "Most Advanced Clinical Motion Assessment Tool" in the 2022 Global Health & Pharma Fitness & Nutrition Awards . The award recognizes BioMech Lab™ for its use of motion as a functional biomarker to quantify relevant aspects of physical, surgical, pharmaco and cognitive therapies.

BioMech Lab™ uses motion as a functional biomarker to quantify relevant aspects of physical, surgical, pharmaco and cognitive therapies

"We are elated that our AI solutions continue to impact and improve healthcare as we imagined they would," said BioMech founder Frank Fornari, PhD . "Being recognized as the Most Advanced Clinical Motion Assessment Tool by Global Health & Pharma is a real honor and affirmation of our team's hard work and innovation in the clinical setting."

BioMech Lab™ provides clinicians with the ability to capture – in real-time – the relevant motion metrics necessary to rapidly evaluate, design and monitor physical, surgical, pharmaco and cognitive therapies. Coupling advanced sensor technology with powerful artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms and interactive biofeedback, BioMech Lab captures motion data in clinical or real-world settings to deliver precise, accurate and reproducible assessments and treatment modifications that stratify risk and improve care outcomes.

"Functional motion is a powerful measure of health and includes such fundamental aspects as balance, symmetry, range of motion, voluntary motor responses to stimuli and complex movements like gait," said Fornari. "With BioMech Lab, clinicians can fully and accurately assess these critical aspects of motion, design treatments and monitor and report outcomes for numerous standard tests and clinical conditions – meaning virtually any clinical specialty can now perform medically necessary tests at the appropriate frequency as part of a comprehensive diagnosis and treatment plan."

BioMech Lab is applicable to multiple specialties . With secure and immediate access via mobile devices and/or a user-friendly web interface, it improves treatment outcomes by:

Noninvasively capturing normal and pathological motion

Longitudinally assessing progress and, when necessary, modifying treatment

Enabling evidence-based clinician-patient interaction and engagement

Providing secure, anytime-anywhere cloud-based access to patient metrics and reports in a HIPAA-compliant Laboratory Information System

This marks the second industry award for BioMech Lab this year, after it was named "Best Overall Biometric Solution" in the 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards in June.

About BioMech

Headquartered in Richmond, Va., BioMech is a leading-edge biotechnology company that develops and distributes real-time motion analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning solutions, including BioMech Lab™ and Coretex™ that quantify and improve outcomes in healthcare, sports/wellness, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.biomech.us. For more information, visit www.biomech.us .

