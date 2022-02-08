BioMech Sets New Standard of Care with AI-enabled, Clinically Actionable Real-time Motion Analytics for Improved Healthcare Outcomes

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to growing demand for clinically actionable, quantifiable data to both guide and demonstrate the efficacy of treatment decisions, BioMech Health , a division of BioMech Holdings, LLC , has launched BioMech Lab™ to arm clinicians with the ability to capture – in real-time – the relevant motion metrics necessary to rapidly evaluate, design and monitor physical, surgical, pharmaco and cognitive therapies. Coupling advanced sensor technology with powerful artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms and interactive biofeedback, BioMech Lab captures motion data in clinical or real-world settings to deliver precise, accurate and reproducible assessments and treatment modifications that stratify risk and improve care outcomes.

BioMech sensor and UI

"Functional motion is a powerful measure of health and includes such fundamental aspects as balance, symmetry, range of motion, voluntary motor responses to stimuli and complex movements like gait," said BioMech Co-Founder Frank Fornari, Ph.D . "With BioMech Lab, clinicians can fully and accurately assess these critical aspects of motion, design treatments and monitor and report outcomes for numerous standard tests and clinical conditions – meaning virtually any clinical specialty can now perform medically necessary tests at the appropriate frequency as part of a comprehensive diagnosis and treatment plan."

BioMech Lab is applicable to multiple specialties . With secure and immediate access via mobile devices and/or a user-friendly web interface, it improves treatment outcomes by:

Noninvasively capturing normal and pathological motion

Longitudinally assessing progress and, when necessary, modifying treatment

Enabling evidence-based clinician-patient interaction and engagement

Providing secure, anytime-anywhere cloud-based access to patient metrics and reports in a HIPAA-compliant Laboratory Information System

"BioMech Lab has been a transformative addition to our clinic's treatment of traumatically injured patients, all of whom have realized significant improvements, typically with the first session," said L.D. Empting, M.D., Director, Independent Neurodiagnostic Clinic, noting that BioMech Lab lets them objectively assess and mitigate fall risk and quantitatively monitor for medication effects and side effects. "BioMech Lab in our 'non­PT' clinic gives us real-time, data-driven, functional restoration. We are improving patient outcomes and doing so in a fashion that allows clinicians and insurance carriers alike to monitor rates of improvement and functionality."

Patented sensor technology ensures capture of the quality data required for BioMech's powerful AI/ML algorithms to truly "learn" how to properly transform a patient's motion patterns , including:

Gait metrics such as timing, impact, truncal deviation, and gait cycle

Trajectory, timeline, and pattern of balance events in three dimensions, including deviation, recovery, and timeline

Valuated total movement as measured by the degree of symmetry between two sensors

Range of motion in sagittal, frontal, and transverse planes autonomously, including joint, ground, initial and max/min/last metrics

Simple Reaction Test (SRT), Choice Reaction Test (CRT), and Discrimination Reaction Test (DRT) to derive cognition metrics including latency and correctness

"Powered by our proprietary AI/ML engine, BioMech Lab is the perfect demonstration of 'motion with meaning'," said Fornari. "It is the only AI-driven clinical device capable of capturing the real-time, comprehensive, and quality data necessary to drive diagnostics and therapeutics and deliver the long-term efficacy outcomes payers require for appropriate reimbursement."

Click here to see BioMech Lab in action.

About BioMech

Headquartered in Richmond, Va., BioMech develops and distributes state of the art, real-time motion analytics that quantify and improve patient/user outcomes in healthcare, sports/wellness, and industrial sectors. Founded by scientists and clinicians with expertise in biophysics, anatomy, genetics, neurophysiology, biomechanics, mathematics, materials sciences, fabrication, electrical engineering and computer science, BioMech's core technology is comprised of leading-edge hardware and software – including integrated mobile apps and analytics, web applications, advanced sensors, visual learning systems and its wearable technology, BioMech Healthwear™ – provides real-time, precise, accurate and reproducible clinically relevant information and feedback, to improve health, quality of life, and performance. For more information, visit www.biomech.us .

Media Contact

Kent Ha

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

1-888-317-4687 ext. 708

SOURCE BioMech