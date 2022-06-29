BioMech Wins Best Overall Biometric Solution in 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards

Award recognizes BioMech Lab™ for its use of motion as a functional biomarker to quantify relevant aspects of physical, surgical, pharmaco and cognitive therapies

RICHMOND, Va., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMech Health , a division of BioMech Holdings, LLC which provides clinically actionable solutions to improve health, quality of life and performance, announced today that it has received the award for "Best Overall Biometric Solution" in the fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards . The award recognizes BioMech Lab™ for its use of motion as a functional biomarker to quantify relevant aspects of physical, surgical, pharmaco and cognitive therapies.

"We are very pleased that our AI solutions are having an impact and improving healthcare," said BioMech founder Frank Fornari, Ph.D . "Being recognized as the Best Overall Biometric Solution by the AI Breakthrough Awards is a real honor and a testament to our team's hard work and innovation."

BioMech Lab™ provides clinicians with the ability to capture – in real-time – the relevant motion metrics necessary to rapidly evaluate, design and monitor physical, surgical, pharmaco and cognitive therapies. Coupling advanced sensor technology with powerful artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms and interactive biofeedback, BioMech Lab captures motion data in clinical or real-world settings to deliver precise, accurate and reproducible assessments and treatment modifications that stratify risk and improve care outcomes.

"Functional motion is a powerful measure of health and includes such fundamental aspects as balance, symmetry, range of motion, voluntary motor responses to stimuli and complex movements like gait," said Fornari. "With BioMech Lab, clinicians can fully and accurately assess these critical aspects of motion, design treatments and monitor and report outcomes for numerous standard tests and clinical conditions – meaning virtually any clinical specialty can now perform medically necessary tests at the appropriate frequency as part of a comprehensive diagnosis and treatment plan."

BioMech Lab is applicable to multiple specialties . With secure and immediate access via mobile devices and/or a user-friendly web interface, it improves treatment outcomes by:

Noninvasively capturing normal and pathological motion

Longitudinally assessing progress and, when necessary, modifying treatment

Enabling evidence-based clinician-patient interaction and engagement

Providing secure, anytime-anywhere cloud-based access to patient metrics and reports in a HIPAA-compliant Laboratory Information System

The AI Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation across a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including AI platforms, deep learning, business intelligence, natural language processing and industry-specific AI applications. Market intelligence analysts from AI Breakthrough evaluated nearly 3,000 nominations from around the world, reviewing, scoring and analyzing each entry to name the top performers.

About BioMech

Headquartered in Richmond, Va, BioMech is a leading-edge biotechnology company that develops and distributes real-time motion analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning solutions, including BioMech Lab™ and Coretex™ that quantify and improve outcomes in healthcare, sports/wellness and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.biomech.us .

