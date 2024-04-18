Biomed 2024, Israel's Leading Annual Life Science Conference and Exhibition, May 21-23, in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomed Israel, the premier international Life Science and HealthTech conference in Israel, will take place on May 21-23, 2024, at the David InterContinental Hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel. The event presents a unique opportunity for global healthcare and HealthTech leaders to experience Israel's innovative and vibrant life science and biomedical industry.

For the 22nd consecutive year, Biomed Israel is the largest and leading meeting venue between healthcare professionals from Israel and their colleagues and partners from around the world, who come together for three days of intensive networking to discover business opportunities and promote partnerships. As in previous years, more than 100 Israeli life science companies, both promising startups and more established companies, will present and exhibit their innovative products and technologies.

Co-Chaired by Ruti Alon, Founder and CEO of Medstrada, Ora Dar, PhD, Senior Expert, Medical Sciences and Health Innovation, and Nissim Darvish, MD, PhD, Managing General Partner, Eliraz Ventures, the conference will explore and aim to fuel the innovations and trends that are shaping the future of healthcare systems and life science.

"In times of uncertainty, our determination to collaborate and aim to solve global unmet needs in healthcare serves as a beacon of hope and becomes our greatest strength," said Ruti Alon. "The first and foremost objective of Biomed Israel is to boost collaborations between the innovative HealthTech ecosystem in Israel and the global life science industry. Senior executives from multinationals, big pharma, medical devices, tech giants and international investors in the health industry come to Israel each May to "shop for" innovation in the field, in search for creative solutions, products and technologies, and the next big thing."

"The conference will highlight the best of what Israel has to offer in a variety of areas and indications that coincide with the current trends that are of interest to the global life science industry. Experts will engage in thought-provoking discussions and presentations addressing a broad set of themes, from novel biological disease models to the vast amounts of available data that need to be curated and analyzed to turn into knowledge. These will be further coupled with discussion about concerns regarding global standards of living and the rising cost of healthcare. Whether it's chronic diseases, cognitive deficits, or cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, at this conference we will drill down to the interplay between specific trajectories and the therapeutic interventions designed to address them, both in terms of preventative measures and treatments," concluded Ms. Alon.

The conference covers the entire scope of the life science industry, including biopharma, medical device, digital health, and diagnostic products and technologies, and will include the following sessions:

Unlocking a new era in brain health innovation

Why does cardiovascular disease remain the number ONE target for MedTech innovation?

Digital Biomarkers & Digital Pathology: new tools to enhance therapy

Liquid biopsy & Diagnostics: Getting closer to transforming early detection and disease management

What can we do to make healthier aging a reality?

Next generation of genetic medicine

Is AI revolutionizing drug discovery and clinical development?

Is it time to celebrate the rebound of the medical device sector?

"NUTRItech " is the name of the game

Evolving trends in cancer therapeutics

The heart, the liver, the brain in concert: a year of revolutions in the cardiometabolic space

Women's health: cutting-edge innovation to tackle collective pain points

Digital health role in 2024 and forward

Hospital at home: universities 'and hospitals' innovations

Israeli medical contribution to breakthrough science and technology

Advancements in the space of bio-convergence

Contact:

Tsipi Haitovsky

Global Media Liaison

Biomed Israel

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +972-52-598-9892

SOURCE Biomed Israel