BioMed Diagnostics to Attend VMX 2024

Available for Meetings with Veterinary Professionals

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMed Diagnostics, a leader in microbiological testing and a DCN Dx brand, is pleased to announce their attendance at VMX 2024, the world's leading veterinary expo and conference. While not exhibiting, BioMed representatives have set aside availability for meeting with veterinary professionals and attendees throughout the event.

This year's VMX, held from January 13 to 17 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., is an ideal venue for BioMed to engage directly with veterinarians, veterinary technicians, practice managers, and other members of the veterinary community.

BioMed specializes in innovative, user-friendly testing tools for detecting infectious microorganisms in humans, animals, food, and the environment. Their unique products streamline the processes of specimen collection, culture, and transport into a single device, offering impactful health solutions across various sectors.

Highlighting their commitment to veterinary health, BioMed representatives will discuss several key products at VMX 2024, including:

InTray® DM: An enriched dermatophyte medium for detecting dermatophytes from clinical specimens. Features a single exposure system with dynamic built-in components for user compatibility and ease of detection.

InPouch® TF-Feline: A highly selective prepared-culture media device for detecting feline Tritrichomonas foetus. Known for its cost-effectiveness and ease of use, this broth media device increases specificity by inhibiting growth of yeasts, molds, bacteria, and other micro-flora.

InTray® VS COLOREXTM Screen: The major target is the detection of urinary tract pathogens, but COLOREXTM Screen has a broader application as a general nutrient agar for the isolation of various microorganisms. It can also be used to differentiate various microorganisms in other infected areas (e.g., scars, wounds).

Veterinary professionals interested in learning more about how BioMed's products can benefit their practices are encouraged to schedule a meeting during VMX 2024. To arrange a meeting, please visit BioMed's meeting request form.

"We're excited to join VMX 2024 and connect with veterinary professionals," said Mitzi Rettinger, Chief Revenue Officer at DCN Dx. "BioMed's range of diagnostic tools are designed to improve testing accuracy and efficiency in veterinary practices. Meeting face-to-face with experts and practitioners at VMX allows us to better understand and meet the evolving needs of the veterinary community."

About Biomed Diagnostics, a DCN Dx Brand

For more information, visit biomeddiagnostics.com.

About DCN Dx

DCN Dx, based in Carlsbad, California, is a global leader in IVD CDMO and CRO services. Our multidisciplinary team specializes in creating tailored assay systems, consumables, and instruments for point-of-use applications, with a particular expertise in lateral flow assays.

To learn, visit dcndx.com.

