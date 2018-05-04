CARLSBAD, Calif., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two million people die each year from the three major terminal diseases: cancer, degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, and cardiovascular disease. Cures are desperately needed, yet the system for generating them has proven inadequate to the task. Biomedica Partners is a health policy reform corporation whose mission is to provide more options for terminal patients and accelerate cures. Paul J. Marangos will present the company's strategy for accomplishing this at MAGI's Clinical Research Conference, which will be held on May 20-23, 2018, at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, VA.

Biomedica Partners Presents Major Reforms in Terminal Disease Drug Development at MAGI’s Clinical Research Conference

Dr. Marangos' MAGI presentation will occur on May 21 at 10:30 AM, and cover essential reforms to basic research practices, regulatory guidelines, and intellectual property requirements as they apply to terminal disease drugs. A key near-term clinical regulatory reform is a proposal for a new legislation to simplify the development process for terminal disease drugs, which the company has designated, The Terminal Disease Act or TDA.

The TDA will provide a twelve-year period of marketing exclusivity for all terminal disease treatments and reduce the regulatory FDA approval requirements to one phase II trial of at least 100 patients. This will be retroactive, making all such drugs currently in Phase III trials available immediately to terminal patients. "The two provisions of the TDA will have a profound effect on the development of cures and provide immediate relief to existing terminal patients," stated Paul J. Marangos, CEO of Biomedica Partners.

Norman M. Goldfarb, MAGI chairman, said, "MAGI conferences focus on practical tips that attendees can put into practice immediately. Dr. Marangos is tackling big problems with an action-oriented perspective."

Detailed information regarding the Biomedica Partners strategy to accelerate terminal disease cures can be found at www.cureterminaldisease.com.

