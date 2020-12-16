Biomedical Music Solutions Wins Technology & Innovation Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomedical Music Solutions is thrilled to announce that it has been named a Technology & Innovation Award winner in the 2020 Greater Austin Business Awards, presented by the Austin Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by HID Global. The Greater Austin Business Awards, now in its 20th year, celebrates businesses in the region, recognizing the people and companies that have demonstrated unique vision, innovation, and best business practices. The Technology & Innovation award recognizes companies that have developed visionary and transformative technologies that change the way people do business. Congratulations to the Biomedical Music Solutions team!

During 2020, BMS has been published in two top medical journals and honored with three tech awards! This honor comes on the heels of being announced a winner of the Austin 2020 A-List and Innov On Fire awards, for technology and innovation. In addition, BMS's product Soundsteps™ was used to improve walking, balance, and cognition for Parkinson's disease patients with the results published in the International Journal of Neuroscience and Frontiers of Neurology earlier in the year.

Biomedical Music Solution's first product, SoundSteps™, uses proprietary audio outputs that are composed and recorded by a team of leading musicians assembled by BMS' founder, Hope Young. SoundSteps™ was created in 2015 to help combat mobility issues. There are currently more than 250,000 global users, with many users experiencing significantly improved mobility. More than nine independent studies have been published which have used Soundsteps™, three of which were in leading neurology journals. 100% of these published studies showed improved gait and balance among SoundSteps™ users.

"We've seen our technology usher in a new era of capabilities for improving health outcomes which are truly incredible. BMS is honored, humbled, and ready to take off in 2021!" Hope Young, Founder of BMS, said.

About Biomedical Music Solutions

Biomedical Music Solutions is a medical software start-up based in Austin, Tx. Their proven software, SoundSteps™, targets the precise areas of the brain responsible for walking and balance. It quickly produces greater brain activation in motor control areas, driving rapid improvement in walking and balance, while reducing falls for people who experience impaired mobility due to a neurologic condition or disorder, such as Parkinson's disease, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, strokes, and brain injury.

