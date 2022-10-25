Biomedical Refrigerator And Freezer Market to grow by USD 1.27 Bn by 2026, Market Segmented by End-User, Product and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biomedical refrigerator and freezer market size is expected to grow by USD 1.27 billion, at a CAGR of 6.04% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Factors such as the presence of value-added software and hardware products, rising demand for blood banks and hospitals, and increased cancer incidence will offer immense growth opportunities. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market 2022-2026

Biomedical Refrigerator And Freezer Market: Segmentation Analysis

By End-user

The effective management and storage of blood and blood products depend on blood bank freezers. Due to rising sports injuries and car accidents, the expansion of different surgical procedures, the number of blood donors, and the rising incidence of various cancers, the blood bank sector is predicted to increase moderately throughout the projection period.

Due to rising sports injuries and car accidents, the expansion of different surgical procedures, the number of blood donors, and the rising incidence of various cancers, the blood bank sector is predicted to increase moderately throughout the projection period.

Additionally, the expansion of the market is being fueled by the development of cutting-edge goods, the launch of compact refrigerators by manufacturers, and the presence of international and local vendors . The increasing number of hospitals and clinics that perform organ transplants, rising healthcare expenditures, and an increasing number of research activities with the growing requirement of blood components are also boosting the growth of the blood bank sector.

The increasing number of hospitals and clinics that perform organ transplants, rising healthcare expenditures, and an increasing number of research activities with the growing requirement of blood components are also boosting the growth of the blood bank sector.

Plasma freezers and blood banks are frequently used in hospitals, clinics, blood banks, and other diagnostic institutions all over the world. Increased global blood donation programs and blood transfusions will fuel demand for these goods.

Plasma freezers and blood banks are frequently used in hospitals, clinics, blood banks, and other diagnostic institutions all over the world. Increased global blood donation programs and blood transfusions will fuel demand for these goods.

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth over the forecast period. In North America, the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market is mostly based in the US. The market in this region will expand more quickly than Europe's.

over the forecast period. In , the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market is mostly based in the US. The market in this region will expand more quickly than .

The biomedical refrigerator and freezer market in North America will expand thanks to manufacturers' growing emphasis on offering a comprehensive portfolio of refrigerator solutions, including biomedical refrigerators and freezers, to hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market 2026: Vendor Offerings

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aegis Scientific: The company offers biomedical refrigerators and freezers such as GL RG 19M , 10M , and 16M Glacier series.

The company offers biomedical refrigerators and freezers such as GL RG , , and Glacier series. Angelantoni Industrie Srl: The company offers biomedical refrigerators and freezers such as Hemosafe 2.0.

The company offers biomedical refrigerators and freezers such as Hemosafe 2.0. ARCTIKO AS: The company offers biomedical freezers, refrigerators, and ultra-low-temperature freezers.

The company offers biomedical freezers, refrigerators, and ultra-low-temperature freezers. Biomedical Solutions Inc.: The company offers biomedical refrigerators and freezers such as laboratory freezers, ultra-low freezers, and medical-grade freezers.

The company offers biomedical refrigerators and freezers such as laboratory freezers, ultra-low freezers, and medical-grade freezers. Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers biomedical refrigerators and freezers such as laboratory deep freezers, plasma freezers, and ultra-low temperature freezers.

Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market 2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist biomedical refrigerator and freezer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Biomedical Refrigerator And Freezer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aegis Scientific, Angelantoni Industrie Srl, ARCTIKO AS, BINDER GmbH, Biomedical Solutions Inc., Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd., C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti and C. s.n.c., Desmon SpA, DSI DANTECH AS, Eppendorf AG, EVERmed Srl, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific Inc., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Porkka Finland Oy, Standex International Corp., Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and ZHONGKE MEILING CRYOGENICS CO. LTD. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

