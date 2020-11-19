BIOMEDICAN Announces Organic Biosynthesis of Rare Cannabinoid THCV/THCVA

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOMEDICAN, a biotech company designing patented low-cost methods of growing high-value compounds at scale with proprietary yeasts, has successfully biosynthesized rare cannabinoid THCV/THCVA. The product is pharmaceutical- grade, 100% organic, non-GMO, and bioidentical to the molecules occurring in nature, with production costs that are over 90% less than current wholesale prices.

THCV/THCVA (not to be confused with THC) is among the most effective and sought-after rare cannabinoids. Research has demonstrated its potential to treat a variety of conditions, including Alzheimer's, diabetes, and osteoporosis. With its wide range of health benefits, THCV/THCVA is desired by a variety of industries, including nutraceuticals, CBD, health food, and cosmetics.

"The nutraceutical, CBD, health food, and cosmetics markets are beginning to understand the significant health benefits of THCV/THCVA. This allows them to differentiate themselves from crowded marketplaces and, more importantly, deliver healthier products," says BIOMEDICAN CEO Maxim Mikheev. "We are in discussions with pharmaceutical companies pertaining to using BIOMEDICAN's THCV/THCVA in upcoming clinical trials."

THCV/THCVA naturally occurs in such trace amounts that it is challenging to manufacture economically with high purity levels. The only way to produce high-purity, pharmaceutical-grade, toxin- and contaminant-free, low-cost THCV/THCVA at scale is via biosynthesis.

The biosynthetic cannabinoid market is expected to reach $10 billion by 2025. With its strong health properties and applications to numerous industries, THCV/THCVA will represent one of the top three cannabinoids in market share.

"THCV/THCVA is beginning to build a considerable amount of interest from well-informed consumers who are realizing the significant health benefits of this rare cannabinoid," adds Mikheev. "Much like how CBD evolved from an unknown substance to one that's now sold in hundreds of thousands of retail locations, we believe the same will happen with THCV/THCVA."

BIOMEDICAN is a biotech company designing patented low-cost methods of growing high-value compounds at scale with proprietary yeasts. Our patented biosynthetic methods ensure the efficient production of high-quality compounds using the fermentation of unique proprietary yeast. In contrast to chemically synthesized, our natural, organic, non-GMO biosynthetic compounds are 100% identical to those found in nature, while free from undesired byproducts.

